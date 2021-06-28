Ruthie Henshall, Ben Forster, Mica Paris and More to Take Part in THE BEST OF THE WEST END at Royal Albert Hall

The Alpha Family has announced that they will have the honour of being the first West End production on the opening week of the iconic Royal Albert Hall. This will be Alpha's third "Best of the West End" show, following their previous sell-outs at the Hall over the last three years.

Alpha's Creative Director, and West End superstar, Ben Forster has assembled an Olivier Award-winning production team including choreographer Stephen Mear CBE, Lighting Designer Tim Lutkin and West End Musical Director Dr. Stuart Morley - putting this historic opening night in the hands of musical theatre royalty.

In line with Alpha's philanthropic ethos and love for the arts, they are extremely proud to confirm that £5 from every ticket sold, together with all profits made, will be donated to Acting for Others. As seen by the closure of all venues, including the exquisite Royal Albert Hall, the arts have been particularly hit hard by the pandemic. As a prolific supporter of the West End, the Alpha Family are thrilled to champion a cause so close to their hearts.

Dame Judi Dench, President, Acting for Others said: "We are incredibly grateful to be the chosen charity for Alpha's The Best Of The West End at The Royal Albert Hall. Thank you to the wonderful creative team, Alpha Solutions and this spectacular cast. We hope you enjoy this special event and can join us in celebrating the reopening of this iconic venue in its 150th year."

The incredible line up of West End favourites new and old, include Ruthie Henshall, Ben Forster, Mica Paris, Layton Williams, John Owen-Jones, Matt Henry MBE, Sophie Evans and the Alpha Ambassadors of Arts, Lauren Samuels and mezzo-soprano Friederike Krum.

This year's The Voice contestant Matthew Croke, known for his title role in Disney's Aladdin will be performing some West End classics, whilst all-powerful, female supergroup WOMAN will perform their charity single "I'm A Woman", (also from the 1995's Leiber & Stoller-themed musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe). Brian May created this super talented group that consists of long time Killer Queen star and "Friend of Alpha" Mazz Murray alongside Kerry Ellis, Anna-Jane Casey and Gina Murray.

Supported by the superb MX Masterclass Choir and an incredibly talented orchestra, this vibrant West End performance will cover the breadth of musical theatre from classic hits to ground-breaking new musicals including: Chicago, Wicked, West Side Story, 42nd Street, Jesus Christ Superstar, Les Mis, Sister Act and many more!

"I am so honoured to be appointed Creative Director for Alpha's Best of the West End annual concert at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. This is no ordinary concert and I am so excited to be part of the team creating what will be the most spectacular event, all in aid of a charity so close to my heart, Acting for Others."

- Ben Forster, Alpha's Creative Director

'We are delighted to head back to The Royal Albert Hall on 21st July for the third time with our latest breath- taking Best of the West End production. It is a privilege to be working alongside some of the UK's most spectacular West End performers and Creative Team. The Alpha Family are so excited to be back doing what we love after such a challenging time for us all. This production means so much to so many, as it's not only the celebration that we have all been waiting for, but it also supports so many artists on the day and into the future. I am extremely grateful to the commitment and support from all involved.'

- Emma Longley, Alpha's Group Brand Director & Show Producer Editors

http://bestwestend.co.uk/