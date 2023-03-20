Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Royal Court Announces New Shows Including Tony-Winner DANA H.

Deirdre O'Connell will reprise her award-winning performance as Dana

Mar. 20, 2023  
Royal Court Announces New Shows Including Tony-Winner DANA H.
Deirdre O'Connell in the Broadway
production of Dana H.
Photo Credit: Chad Batka

The Royal Court Theatre has announced it will present four new works between April and August 2023 as well as a Tony Award-winning Broadway transfer in 2024.

The works announced today include writers who are new to the Royal Court stages alongside returning playwrights, there are three brand new plays as well as national and international transfers and collaborations. The theatre has also announced a new Living Archive project for over 1600 plays, and a storytelling project created with Jewish community groups across the UK.

Vicky Featherstone, Artistic Director of The Royal Court Theatre, said:
"We are absolutely thrilled to be announcing this varied and beautiful season of work. All the writers and projects are questioning in very different ways our need for community, a need to belong and be understood, a place which holds us. Added to that we are finally able to give the first opportunity in our amazing history at the Royal Court to create and open up a Living Archive, questioning what archive is and how it can help us think about the future. We hope that people will enjoy engaging with us in all these different ways, looking both into our past and being immersed in stories which are fiercely about the now."

The newly announced productions will begin with No I.D. by Tatenda Shamiso, telling the story of his experience as a Black transgender immigrant in the UK, fresh from a run at the Vaults, in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Tuesday 18 April - Saturday 6 May.

Hope has a Happy Meal by Tom Fowler, a frenetic quest through a hyper-capitalist country will run in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Saturday 3 June - Saturday 8 July.

In the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs, Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning playwright Michael Wynne returns to the Royal Court with Cuckoo from Thursday 6 July - Saturday 19 August. In partnership with Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse, this new dark comedy will be directed by Royal Court Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone.

Word-Play by Rabiah Hussain will then play in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 20 July - Saturday 26 August, exploring how language seeps into public consciousness.

In January 2024, the UK premiere of the Tony Award-winning Dana H. by Lucas Hnath will play at the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Tuesday 16 January - Saturday 9 March 2024.

Deirdre O'Connell will reprise her award-winning tour-de-force performance as Dana, a psych ward chaplain who was held captive by a patient in a series of Florida motels for five months. Dana Higginbotham's remarkable true story is told in her own words and using her own voice, with recorded interviews reconstructed for the stage by Dana's son, playwright Lucas Hnath, and meticulously lip-synced by O'Connell.

Directed by Les Waters, Dana H. was first presented at the Vineyard Theatre in New York in 2020, where it received three Obie citations, two Lortel Awards and the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Unique Theatrical Experience. Transferring to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre, it received three Tony Award nominations, winning Best Actress in a Play (Deirdre O'Connell) and Best Sound Design (Mikhail Fiksel).

In June, for the first time in Royal Court history, the theatre will create a stand-alone online archive. A playground for all theatre geeks, audiences, students, educators and lovers of new writing, Living Archive will hold information on over 1600 plays put on on Royal Court stages from 1956 to the present day. Users will be able to search through the site or to take pathways created by guest curators-writers who will be regularly invited to lead users to their particular passions and inspirations. It will be a permanent work in progress, constantly evolving, with ways for everyone to contribute to and enhance the content.

The Royal Court has also announced Machloket - a disagreement for a greater good, a storytelling project created with Jewish community groups across the UK. Working in partnership with Tash Hyman, Nick Cassenbaum and Take Stock Exchange, the project will create a nationwide conversation exploring what it means to be Jewish in the UK today.

The Royal Court is in London's West End this spring with The Royal Court Theatre, Nouveau Riche and New Diorama Theatre production of For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets too Heavy by Ryan Calais Cameron. It will be at Nimax's The Apollo for a limited run of six weeks from Saturday 25 March - Sunday 7 May 2023 and has been nominated for Olivier Awards for Best New Play and Best Supporting Actor for the ensemble.

The additional Jerwood Theatre Downstairs production for the April-August period will be announced alongside the 2023 Festival d'Avignon programme announcement on Wednesday 5 April. Further information on upcoming productions will be announced in due course.


Tickets for all newly announced productions go on sale to supporters from 12.00pm on Monday 20 March 2023, to Friends at 12.00pm on Wednesday 22 March 2023, and to the general public at 12.00pm on Friday 24 March 2023.




Mountview Announces the Worlds First Degree in Intimacy Practice Photo
Mountview Announces the World's First Degree in Intimacy Practice
Intimacy on Set and Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts have announced the launch of the world’s first degree in Intimacy Practice. The two-year course has been developed with leading Intimacy Practitioner Ita O’Brien, in conjunction with O’Brien’s company Intimacy on Set. Mountview is working with the University of East Anglia as its validating partner.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024 Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024
The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions - have announced a further extension to booking for the original two-part multi award-winning production at London’s Palace Theatre. Check out the new booking dates here!
BBC Audio Drama Awards 2023 Winners Announced Photo
BBC Audio Drama Awards 2023 Winners Announced
Actor, producer and director Martin Jarvis OBE (Just William, The Forsyte Saga, Eastenders, Doctor Who) has won the BBC Audio Drama award for Lifetime Achievement, presented at Broadcasting House’s Radio Theatre.
Show Of The Week: Tickets from £25 for MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo Photo
Show Of The Week: Tickets from £25 for MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo
Show Of The Week: Tickets from £25 for Medea @sohoplace 'A blazing Sophie Okonedo makes this spartan production a must-see' Evening Standard

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Royal Court Announces New Shows Including Tony-Winner DANA H.Royal Court Announces New Shows Including Tony-Winner DANA H.
March 20, 2023

The Royal Court Theatre has announced it will present four new works between April and August 2023 as well as a Tony Award-winning Broadway transfer in 2024.
Mountview Announces the World's First Degree in Intimacy PracticeMountview Announces the World's First Degree in Intimacy Practice
March 20, 2023

Intimacy on Set and Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts have announced the launch of the world’s first degree in Intimacy Practice. The two-year course has been developed with leading Intimacy Practitioner Ita O’Brien, in conjunction with O’Brien’s company Intimacy on Set. Mountview is working with the University of East Anglia as its validating partner.
BBC Audio Drama Awards 2023 Winners AnnouncedBBC Audio Drama Awards 2023 Winners Announced
March 20, 2023

Actor, producer and director Martin Jarvis OBE (Just William, The Forsyte Saga, Eastenders, Doctor Who) has won the BBC Audio Drama award for Lifetime Achievement, presented at Broadcasting House’s Radio Theatre.
Lucas Hedges and Mike Faist Will Lead BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Adaptation at @sohoplaceLucas Hedges and Mike Faist Will Lead BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Adaptation at @sohoplace
March 20, 2023

The world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells and based on Annie Proulx’s short story, opens @sohoplace on 10 May.
Show Of The Week: Tickets from £25 for MEDEA Starring Sophie OkonedoShow Of The Week: Tickets from £25 for MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo
March 20, 2023

Show Of The Week: Tickets from £25 for Medea @sohoplace 'A blazing Sophie Okonedo makes this spartan production a must-see' Evening Standard
share