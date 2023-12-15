Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Royal Albert Hall to Present UK Premiere of ELDEN RING Symphonic Adventure

The show will be on 28 April 2024

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 2 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 3 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Pe Photo 4 STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will Release a Cast Recording

Royal Albert Hall to Present UK Premiere of ELDEN RING Symphonic Adventure

The Royal Albert Hall will present the UK premiere of ELDEN RING Symphonic Adventure on 28 April 2024 – featuring montages from the multi-award-winning video game accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and Crouch End Festival Chorus, conducted by Adrián Ronda Sampayo.

Released in 2022 following on from the acclaimed DARK SOULS series, ELDEN RING was created by FromSoftware, Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., and directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki with worldbuilding provided by George R. R. Martin. It quickly became a video game phenomenon, selling over 20 million copies to date and winning Game of the Year at the 2022 Game Awards. 

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “Video game music is one of the frontiers of innovation in classical and orchestral music, and we’re delighted to build on the success of previous concerts in this area including Distant WorldsMusic from Final Fantasy and the first ever gaming concert at the BBC Proms this summer.”

ELDEN RING features a ground-breaking score by Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Tai Tomisawa, Yuka Kitamura, and Yoshimi Kudo, which received multiple award nominations including at the BAFTA Game Awards and The Game Awards.

The story of ELDEN RING is at the heart of the concert experience, as the audience relives major stages of the game via 4K montages perfectly synchronised with the orchestra and choir, for an immersive experience, accompanied by an original lighting design and sound effects.

This unique tour is being developed by Bandai Namco Europe, developer and publisher of PAC-MAN, TEKKEN and many other famous video game franchises, and Overlook Events, creators of the world-famous Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure, Saint Seiya Symphonic Adventure and Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure, among many other creations.

ELDEN RING, developed by FromSoftware Inc. and produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG and FromSoftware’s largest game to date, set within a world full of mystery and peril. The game features vast fantastical landscapes and shadowy, complex dungeons that are connected seamlessly. Players can traverse the breathtaking world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players, and fully immerse themselves in the grassy plains, suffocating swamps, spiraling mountains, foreboding castles and other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title. 

Presale for Royal Albert Hall Friends & Patrons at 10AM on Monday 18 December

General sale at 10AM on Tuesday 19 December

Image credit: ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2024 FromSoftware, Inc.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Guest Blog: Writer and Actor Kate Sumpter on Fat-Shaming, Health and Sin Photo
Guest Blog: Writer and Actor Kate Sumpter on Fat-Shaming, Health and Sin

Six years ago, I was partially paralysed, unable to walk normally, and too weak to jump even an inch. I was also receiving more compliments on my body than ever. 

2
Paul Merton and Suki Webster Will Perform a Residency at The Comedy Store Photo
Paul Merton and Suki Webster Will Perform a Residency at The Comedy Store

The Comedy Store has announced that Paul Merton and Suki Webster, two of the UK’s leading improvisers, will be bringing their highly anticipated brand new improv show to London’s legendary Comedy Store for a weekly residency every Wednesday from 6 March 2024.

3
Save up to 51% on the West End Transfer of HAMNET Photo
Save up to 51% on the West End Transfer of HAMNET

Experience the Royal Shakespeare Company’s hotly anticipated stage adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s best-selling novel Hamnet, adapted by award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Erica Whyman. 

4
Kate Fleetwood and Callum Scott Howells Join A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Theatre Royal Bath Photo
Kate Fleetwood and Callum Scott Howells Join A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Theatre Royal Bath

It is announced that Dominic West will lead an all-star cast in this hotly anticipated production, as he is joined by Olivier and Tony Award nominee Kate Fleetwood (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Macbeth, London Road) and BAFTA Cymru Award winner Callum Scott Howells, star of Channel 4’s It’s A Sin and West End phenomenon Cabaret. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the TabardPhotos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard
Royal Albert Hall Adds GHOSTBUSTERS to its Films In Concert Series for 2024Royal Albert Hall Adds GHOSTBUSTERS to its Films In Concert Series for 2024
Save up to 75% on Cabaret Extravaganza LA CLIQUESave up to 75% on Cabaret Extravaganza LA CLIQUE
Review: ULSTER AMERICAN, Riverside StudiosReview: ULSTER AMERICAN, Riverside Studios

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed! Video
Photos/First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
I NEED THAT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You