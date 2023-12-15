Royal Albert Hall to Present UK Premiere of ELDEN RING Symphonic Adventure

The Royal Albert Hall will present the UK premiere of ELDEN RING Symphonic Adventure on 28 April 2024 – featuring montages from the multi-award-winning video game accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and Crouch End Festival Chorus, conducted by Adrián Ronda Sampayo.

Released in 2022 following on from the acclaimed DARK SOULS series, ELDEN RING was created by FromSoftware, Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., and directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki with worldbuilding provided by George R. R. Martin. It quickly became a video game phenomenon, selling over 20 million copies to date and winning Game of the Year at the 2022 Game Awards.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “Video game music is one of the frontiers of innovation in classical and orchestral music, and we’re delighted to build on the success of previous concerts in this area including Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy and the first ever gaming concert at the BBC Proms this summer.”

ELDEN RING features a ground-breaking score by Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Tai Tomisawa, Yuka Kitamura, and Yoshimi Kudo, which received multiple award nominations including at the BAFTA Game Awards and The Game Awards.

The story of ELDEN RING is at the heart of the concert experience, as the audience relives major stages of the game via 4K montages perfectly synchronised with the orchestra and choir, for an immersive experience, accompanied by an original lighting design and sound effects.

This unique tour is being developed by Bandai Namco Europe, developer and publisher of PAC-MAN, TEKKEN and many other famous video game franchises, and Overlook Events, creators of the world-famous Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure, Saint Seiya Symphonic Adventure and Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure, among many other creations.

ELDEN RING, developed by FromSoftware Inc. and produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG and FromSoftware’s largest game to date, set within a world full of mystery and peril. The game features vast fantastical landscapes and shadowy, complex dungeons that are connected seamlessly. Players can traverse the breathtaking world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players, and fully immerse themselves in the grassy plains, suffocating swamps, spiraling mountains, foreboding castles and other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title.

Presale for Royal Albert Hall Friends & Patrons at 10AM on Monday 18 December

General sale at 10AM on Tuesday 19 December

Image credit: ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2024 FromSoftware, Inc.