Ross Noble Announces New UK Tour For 2023/2024

Acclaimed comedy legend Ross Noble is set to return to UK theatres in 2023/2024 with his brand new, 53-date stand-up tour Jibber Jabber Jamboree. Following his enormously successful previous tour of 'Humournoid', the much-loved British comic will be bringing his inimitable train-of-thought comedy and randomist wit back to UK stages from 25th October 2023 - 17th March 2024, stopping off for a three-night homecoming run at Newcastle's O2 City Hall (16th - 18th November 2023) and two performances at London's Palladium (14th - 15th March 2024).

Jibber Jabber Jamboree marks Ross Noble's 21st solo stand-up tour. To celebrate this milestone, Ross invites audiences to join him for an evening of the sort of inspired nonsense that has cemented his place as the supreme master of stream of conscious freewheeling stand up. This is a chance to see Noble live on stage in his natural habitat.

On what audiences can expect from his new tour, Ross said: "It will be a playful experience for young and old. Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom. Oh, hang on... magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight. I haven't thought that through... That's what people can expect. Razor sharp observations on things I haven't thought through."

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne and brought up in Cramlington, Northumberland, Ross Noble has been performing stand-up since the age of 15 when he was smuggled into his local comedy club. Since then, he has never looked back. Noble has become known as a truly exciting and genuinely original performer and has received huge critical acclaim across his stand-up tours.

On stage, Ross made his musical theatre debut in a 2015 production of The Producers, before he received an Olivier-award nomination and won the What's On Stage Award for 'Best Supporting Actor in a Musical', for his performance as Igor in Mel Brooks' 2017 West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London's Garrick Theatre.

He is a former Time Out Award winner for 'Best Live Stand-Up' and a Barry Award winner in Australia, with a shedload of other prestigious awards and nominations to boot.

As well as his on-stage work, Ross has appeared on numerous UK TV & radio programmes, including Live At The Apollo (BBC One), QI (BBC One), Just A Minute (BBC Radio 4), I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue (BBC Radio 4) and The Infinite Monkey Cage (BBC Radio 4). Ross has made 22 appearances on Have I Got News For You (BBC One).

Ross's own television credits include Ross Noble: Freewheeling (Dave), Ross Noble: Off Road (Dave) and Ross Noble's Australian Trip (Channel 5). He has also fronted a number of his own original series for BBC Radio 4, including Britain In Bits, Ross Noble On... and Ross Noble Goes Global.

More recently, Ross has been touring his stand-up in Australia.

On Ross's YouTube channel, Ross wrote and stars in a series of original comedy shorts entitled The Unnatural History Show with Ross Noble. See episode 1 here, with the weekly episodes of the nature-watch series with a fantastical twist documenting a truly once-in-a-lifetime spectacle; the magical hatching of the elusive and deadly Ferrototo Worm.