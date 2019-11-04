Rose Theatre: What You Need To Know

Founded by the late, great Sir Peter Hall, and modelled on the original Elizabethan Rose Theatre on London's Bankside, Rose Theatre Kingston is the largest producing theatre in south-west London. Here is everything you need to know if you are travelling there.

Where to eat

Cappadocia is a well-established and incredibly popular Turkish restaurant in the heart of Kingston, about a ten-minute walk from the Rose Theatre. It's always busy, due to the authentic menu and buzzy atmosphere fostered over nearly 20 years. Their Pide (Turkish pizza) is particularly good.

www.cappadociakingston.co.uk

Riverside Vegetaria has been serving excellent and imaginative vegetarian food to the people of Kingston since 1989. Located a two-minute walk along the river from the theatre and open all day, this is a perfect place to try something a bit different. The Masala Dosa is particularly flavoursome and the organic Jamaican Stew is spicy and zingy. Most of their excellent wine list is also vegan and/or organic.

riversidevegetaria.co.uk

Chakra. With another branch in Kensington, Chakra is an excellent Indian restaurant, only a seven-minute walk from the theatre. Situated right on the riverside, they offer a huge amount of vegetarian and vegan dishes, as well as a fabulous Butter Chicken and a wide range of Indian street food. They open from 5.30pm, Monday to Thursday, and all-day Friday and Saturday.

www.chakra.restaurant

Where to drink

The Bishop is a long-established pub on Kingston's riverfront, a few moments' walk from the theatre. They have an extensive wine list, with many available by the glass. When the nights draw in, they also do a brilliant mulled cider.

www.thebishopkingston.co.uk

The Druid's Head is a cosy 16th-century pub on Market Square, a two-minute walk from the theatre. They have an excellent wine and gin list, as well as some unusual and interesting soft drink options. Children and under-18s are welcome until 6pm, which is useful if you're coming for a family show.

www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/surrey/druids-head

The lovely riverside pub The Ram has been serving Kingston residents since 1905. They have a brilliant line in craft beer, but the main draw here is the beautiful big beer garden that leads right onto the Thames. It's also less than a minute to the theatre.

www.theramkingston.com

Ticket Offers

Disabled theatre-goers and their carers get tickets for just £10.

Concessions vary from show to show, but matinees and Monday to Thursday performances usually have £8 tickets for under-26-year-olds.

For family shows, they have either a reduced concession rate for children and seniors from £10 or a discount for groups of 4+.

On all performances of selected productions, you can buy an unallocated 'Secret Seat' for £10 in advance and be guaranteed a seat worth up to £45 on the night.

Location and transport

Located in south-west London, Kingston upon Thames is accessible by many modes of transport.

Train

Kingston is served by South Western Railways and is a 28-minute journey from London Waterloo. The theatre is then a 10-minute walk from the station.

Bus

Kingston is served by buses: K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, X26, 57, 65, 71, 85, 111, 131, 213, 216, 281, 285, 371, 406, 411, 418, 465, 481.

Parking

Pay and display parking is available nearby. The NCP Rose Car Park is the closest. If you park after 5.30pm and attend an evening performance, the theatre offers a reduced parking fee of £2.

Free street parking nearby is available at the weekends and after 6.30pm. Use the brilliant app AppyParking to check street rules.

Boat

Turks Launches run services throughout the year, with two stops in Kingston.

www.turks.co.uk

Toilets

There are accessible toilets on every floor, with baby change facilities available in both the male and female toilets on the ground floor.

Accessibility

The theatre puts on numerous Audio Described and Sign Language Interpreted Performances. They also often offer Touch Tours of the set preceding the performances for visually impaired customers. On certain productions, they also offer Relaxed Performances. Sennheiser Infrared Systems are in place for those with hearing difficulties.

There are ten wheelchair spaces in the stalls and circle and there is lift access to all floors. If you have a guide dog, staff can arrange a water bowl and dog-sitting if needed.

While you're there...

Kingston upon Thames is full of history. It's well worth visiting All Saints Church, just off the Apple Market, where at least three Saxon Kings were crowned.

www.allsaintskingston.co.uk/heritage/where-england-began

The 10th-century Coronation Stone (or King's Stone) itself is now situated just opposite the theatre. It is traditionally said to have been preserved in the chapel of St Mary, which fell down in 1730. It was then placed outside the Town Hall (on the site of the present Market House in the Market Place) and used as a mounting block until 1850, when it was moved to its present position.

Contact Details

Address

24-26 High Street

Kingston upon Thames

London

KT1 1HL

Phone 020 8174 0090

Website www.rosetheatrekingston.org

Photo Credit: Emma Johnson





