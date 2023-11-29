Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Rose Theatre Reveals 2024 Christmas Production ROBIN HOOD

The show runs from Saturday 30 November 2024 until Sunday 5 January 2025.

Nov. 29, 2023

Rose Theatre Reveals 2024 Christmas Production ROBIN HOOD

Ahead of their production of Peter Pan opening next week, Rose Theatre has announced next year’s Christmas production as Robin Hood, written by 2023 Olivier Award winner Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) and directed by Elin Schofield (Rock/Paper/Scissors, Sheffield Theatres - Winner of the UK Theatre Award for Best Director 2022). The show runs from Saturday 30 November 2024 until Sunday 5 January 2025 with Press Night on Monday 9 December 2024. The production is now on sale to Rose Membership holders and goes on general sale Thursday 30 November 2023, 12pm.

Chris Bush said: “Robin Hood is the most enduring and appealing figure from all British folklore. At times like this, when the days are short, the nights are cold, and we often find ourselves with not quite enough to go round, we need figures like Robin to see us through the winter. I'm thrilled to bring a fresh twist on this iconic figure to the Rose next Christmas, for a night full of derring-do, festive cheer, and collective endeavour.”

Christopher Haydon, Artistic Director at Rose Theatre said: “It feels like it’s always Christmas at the Rose - as we gear up to open this year's extravaganza, Peter Pan, we are also looking forward to next year’s show - Robin Hood! This thrilling Christmassy adventure will be written by Olivier Award winner Chris Bush and directed by Elin Schofield. As ever it will bring professional performers together with our vibrant Rose Youth Theatre to create a show that is joyful, mischievous, and merry.”

Join Robin Hood and his Merry Band for a spectacular festive heist next Christmas!

As winter's first snow falls, there’s little Christmas cheer in Sherwood. Cupboards are bare, the nights are cold, and the cruel Sheriff of Nottingham squeezes his citizens for every penny they’re worth. But deep in the forest, in the heart of the Major Oak, legendary outlaw Robin Hood plots an audacious scheme to bring some festive joy to all.

Can Robin succeed? Will the Sheriff be defeated? Will the children of Sherwood have anything to celebrate come Christmas Day? Find out when we bring a new chapter of Robin’s adventures to our stage.

Imagined by Olivier Award-winning writer Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World) and directed by UK Theatre Award winner Elin Schofield (Rock, Paper Scissors), the Rose continues its much-loved Christmas tradition in 2024.

Casting to be announced, including young performers from Rose Youth Theatre.

Rose Theatre recently announced their 2024 spring and summer season which includes the following Rose family shows

  • The world premiere stage adaptation of the multi award-winning children’s book The Boy at the Back of the Class opens at the Rose on 8 February and then embarks on a UK tour with the Children’s Theatre Partnership. The Boy at the Back of the Class is a timely, humorous, and heart-warming story about the power of kindness, engaging children and their families in discussions around refugee rights.
  • The Lion Inside, based on the bestselling children’s story about finding your roar, opens at the Rose on 28 March., and then tours the UK, co-produced with Nicoll Entertainment, Curve, MAST Mayflower Studios and Unicorn Theatre.
  • Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler favourite Zog and the Flying Doctors returns to the Rose for May half term, and a new stage adaptation of their beloved book Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book plays at the Rose in August.
  • Freckle’s wickedly hilarious new adaptation of The Baddies will all delight young audiences at October half term.
