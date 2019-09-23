Rose Theatre Kingston To Appoint An Artistic Director As The Company's Creative Lead

Rose Theatre Kingston today announces that Chief Executive Robert O'Dowd and the Board have decided to appoint an Artistic Director as the creative lead for the company. This new appointment comes after the decision of Jerry Gunn to step down as Executive Producer. The role will be advertised this week, and a job description can be found here: https://www.rosetheatrekingston.org/news/Now-Hiring-Artistic-Director-Rose-Theatre-Kingston.

Founded by Sir Peter Hall and modelled on the original Elizabethan Rose Theatre on London's Bankside, Rose Theatre Kingston is the largest producing theatre in South West London. The Artistic Director, as the Rose's new creative lead, and will be responsible for the theatre's artistic vision, creative programming and delivery of performance, as well as overseeing the company's vital and comprehensive learning and participation programmes.

Robert O'Dowd said today, "As we look to the future appointment of a new Artistic Director, we seek to build on the successes of our recent critically acclaimed productions of My Brilliant Friend, Captain Corelli's Mandolin, and Good Canary. We look forward to the appointment of an individual who not only excels artistically, but also puts education and outreach work at the centre of their ethos, continuing to make the Rose a destination venue."

Since opening in 2008, the Rose has collaborated with a range of directors, playwrights and producing partners to create vibrant, engaging and inspiring productions. Recent Rose productions include: the first revival of Valued Friends by Stephen Jeffreys in 30 years, running from Fri 20 Sep to Sat 12 Oct; the critically acclaimed Captain Corelli's Mandolin which played in the West End following a successful UK tour; the first stage adaptation and world première of Elena Ferrante's My Brilliant Friend adapted by April De Angelis and directed by Melly Still which transfers to The National Theatre this autumn; Olivier and Evening Standard award-winning Stones in his Pockets, presented by Rose Theatre Kingston and Theatre Royal Bath Productions; the world première of Hogarth's Progress by BAFTA Award-winning playwright Nick Dear; Zach Helm's hard-hitting play Good Canary directed by John Malkovich; and Peter Hall and John Barton's adaptation of The Wars of the Roses directed by Trevor Nunn.

With over 150,000 visitors a year, the Rose enjoys artistic and critical acclaim from its own productions and co-productions as well as from hosting the work of renowned theatre companies including Headlong, Bristol Old Vic, English Touring Theatre, Curve Leicester, Nuffield Southampton and Royal & Derngate Northampton. With an auditorium that lends itself to both intimate and epic scale productions, the Rose has established itself as one of the most exciting theatres in the UK.





