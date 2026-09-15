Rose Ayling-Ellis Joins LETTERS TO MY YOUNGER FUTURE SELF

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Rose Ayling-Ellis, star of ITV's BAFTA winning Code of Silence and BBC's reunion, has joined the cast of Letters to My Younger Future Self. The event this Sunday 20 September marks National Youth Theatre's 70th anniversary and will feature star talent alongside a new generation of creatives at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, with support from Netflix.

BAFTA 'Breakthrough Brit' and winner of the BAFTA Television Award for 'Must-See Moment of the Year', Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE made her stage debut as 'Celia' in Josie Rourke's As You Like It. She received the Stage Debut Award for 'Best West End Debut', an Olivier Award nomination for 'Best Actress in a Supporting Role', and a prestigious Ian Charleson Award nomination. In recognition for her services to the deaf community, Rose was awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours.

Letters To My Younger Future Self features a dazzling array of creatives representing seven decades of stand-out talent under the direction of CEO and Artistic Director Paul Roseby OBE and Director Josie Daxter. Dramaturgy by Krishna Istha and Sophie Ellerby, Video Design by Will Duke, Lighting Design by Prema Mehta, Sound Design by Nicola T. Chang and Movement Director by Matthew Wells. The show will be powered on stage, behind the scenes and on screen by young talent nurtured through Netflix and National Youth Theatre's IGNITE Your Creativity programme.

Letters to My Younger Future Self is supported by Netflix, who since 2023 have partnered with National Youth Theatre to create over 4,000 free opportunities to inspire the next generation of behind-the-scenes talent into creative careers.

60% of Britain's biggest screen stars started on stage and the NYT is renowned globally for being a creative home for many of the best. Its illustrious alumni include performers from Daniel Craig, Helen Mirren and Adeel Akhtar, to Andrea Riseborough, Matt Smith, Regé‑Jean Page and Susan Wokoma. Dramatists who got an early break with the leading youth arts charity include Jack Thorne, James Graham, Miriam Battye, Lennie James and Sarah Solemani. Not to mention comedians Tom Allen and Joel Dommett and musicians Ed SHeeran and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

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