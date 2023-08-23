Riverside Studios Unveils a Diverse Lineup of Film, Theatre, and Visual Arts for September and October

As the team at Riverside Studios continues to mark the 45th Anniversary year of its establishment as an arts centre, and its 40th Anniversary as a charity,Creative Director Rachel Tackley, Executive Director Tony Lankester and the whole team at the West London venue have revealed further details of events this autumn, including theatre, cinema, exhibitions and spoken word. September and October will see new prestige foreign language film across its cinemas, local and international talent in the River Room, a special Doctor Who season, NT Live event cinema, The Riverside Studios Summer Exhibition, alongside an exciting and eclectic mix of theatrical productions in the two Studio spaces.

French Cinema continues to thrive at Riverside Studios with PASSAGES, directed by celebrated filmmaker Ira Sachs, showing from 1 September; THE INNOCENT, part family farce, part heist thriller but above all a heart-warming romantic entertainer, showing from 8 September (Pay What You Can on 12 September!). Japanese film returns with a 4K restoration of TOKYO STORIES, Ozu’s best-known film, about an elderly couple visiting their grown-up offspring in postwar Tokyo, showing from 9 September; Japanese writer/director Kôji Fukada’s new feature LOVE LIFE, a beguiling, beautifully paced portrait of a family navigating the aftermath of a tragedy, showing from 15 September. London Spanish Film Festival will be presenting an exciting selection of some of the latest Spanish productions and special treasures from the archives including the London premieres of UNICORNS (22 September) and TREGUA(S) which won Best Film Award at the Festival de Cine de Alicante (26 September).

London Mountain Film Festival joins the programme with CUMBRIAN RED: SAVING OUR RED SQUIRRELS, produced by multi-award-winning filmmaker Terry Abraham. Featuring stunning cinematography, this breath-taking, moving, and educational film documents the plight of native red squirrels within the Lake District National Park and Cumbria.

The venue’s line-up of Classic Film includes UPTIGHT, set in the period directly following the assassination of Dr Martin Luther King (3 – 6 September); and John Schlesinger’s MIDNIGHT COWBODY, the first film rated X in America to win an Oscar® for Best Picture (10 & 11 September) as part of our “Look Who’s Back: The Hollywood Renaissance & the Blacklist” film season which invites audiences to re-think the youth-orientated image of the Hollywood renaissance. Guest season curator Andy Willis, Professor of Film Studies at the University of Salford will be providing exclusive video introductions.

The critically acclaimed five-star play filmed live at the Savoy Theatre, during its West End run, A LITTLE LIFE, is showing on the big screen at Riverside Studios for a limited time only (28 September – 4 October). James Norton stars in this ‘utterly compelling’ theatrical event of 2023 as visionary director Ivo van Hove stages the English language premiere.

Midweek matinee screenings continue in addition to its successful roster of Silver Screen showings on Monday, it will be programming reduced-price screenings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as part of its commitment to accessible and inclusive programming.

Made at Riverside Studios between 1964 and 1968, Doctor Who was one of the world’s most successful and enduring television programmes. In the run up to its 60th anniversary, Riverside Studios will feature a triple bill screening of episodes on 30 September from the First Doctor era serial THE TENTH PLANET with an introduction from BBC presenter and Doctor Who expert Matthew Sweet.



In October, Riverside Studios are delighted to be working once again with the Doctor Who Appreciation Society for Click Here which will conclude the special Doctor Who season.

Click Here returns to Riverside for their 35th edition of Photojournalism Nights! This event invites contemporary photojournalists and documentary photographers to share their powerful, committed photography dedicated to social justice and human rights causes. And from the success of the 2022 Riverscribes showcase in the River Room, six writers will return to perform at this year’s event Click Here (21 – 23 September). You can help support the work of emerging artists, giving them the platform and space to perform through donating here or by getting involved in their Click Here throughout September.

Click Here celebrates local talent and creativity of artistic brilliance of Hammersmith and Fulham residents, running until 12 October in the Atrium. Earlier this year, The Riverfront Business Group, a collective of local businesses, community groups and individuals who are dedicated to promoting and championing the riverfront of Hammersmith & Fulham launched an 'open call' for local artists to produce a number of interventions. Six of the submissions focussing on the theme of living, working, and enjoying the riverfront have now been chosen and have been placed on locations that were meaningful to either the project or to the artists themselves; creating the RIVERFRONT ART TRAIL.

Pitchblack Playback’s next immersive listening session PITCHBLACK PLAYBACK: MODERAT ‘III’ (10TH ANNIVERSARY) on Tuesday 14 September will present the sounds of Modeselektor & Apparat's breathtaking second collaborative album in all its glory. Plus, they’ll return on Thursday 21 September for a special 10th anniversary of DRAKE 'NOTHING WAS THE SAME', celebrating a decade of one Drake's finest moments.

This roster of work joins the theatre programme which includes TRADER'S WORLD (6 & 7 September) - a joyful birthday tribute to stage, film and tv actor, writer, director, translator, raconteur, acrobat and Flamenco dancer, Trader Faulkner, who sadly died in 2021; the London premiere of the critically acclaimed musical, FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS starring Olivier Award-winning legend Jenna Russell, opening on 30 September; and the recently announced OTHELLO (4-28 October), thrillingly re-imagined by Sinéad Rushe andstarring Martins Imhangbe.