Riverside Studios Announces Full Details Of Autumn Season

Creative Director Rachel Tackley, Executive Director Tony Lankester and the whole team at Riverside Studios have announced full details of the 2022 autumn season at the iconic Hammersmith arts centre. The season includes theatre, art, cinema, family entertainment and events that offer audiences in West London and beyond a huge choice of experiences under one roof, along with all- day dining overlooking the River Thames.

With the genre-busting visual spectacular CAGES now running in Studio 2 until January, other theatrical offerings include TRAINSPOTTING LIVE (18 Oct - 6 Nov), the world premiere of KT Tunstall's musical SAVING GRACE (22 Nov - 4 Dec), the UK premiere of Flute Theatre's brand new version of PERICLES (8 - 13 Nov), a dark new comedy from Brick Fox Theatre Company HOLY SH*T (6 - 17 Dec) and family show JONNY FEATHERS THE ROCK AND ROLL PIGEON (7 Dec - 8 Jan).

Cinema highlights include films screenings as part of the London Baltic Film Festival (28-30 Oct) and the Irish Film Festival London (17 - 20 Oct), the 4K restorations of Oscar-winning classic Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (23-24 Oct) and Poltergeist (30-31 Oct) and Black History Month screenings of The Woman King (21 - 27 Oct) and Studio 17: The Lost Reggae Tapes including a creative Q&A and live music to accompany (23 Oct).

Alongside these theatrical and cinematic highlights are a series of events and initiatives aimed at the local West London community, including Pay What You Can screenings, Yoga Classes, Over 50s Drama Workshops, Italian Culture Club, and Parent and Toddler Creative Classes - all under the banner of the Dive In Membership scheme, which is available to any resident of the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham living in Council Tax Bands A-D, living on Universal Credit or who has a child on Pupil Premium.

Artistic Director Rachel Tackley said, "One of the many things I love about Riverside Studios is the huge range of work that we present, on our stages, in our cinemas, and on the gallery walls. We have been so fortunate to work with some fabulous artists and producers over the last 12 months, and it has been a joy to see the venue so full and alive. So we're thrilled to be announcing the next exciting chapter to take us into the new year and to run along side Cages which continues to blow the minds of audiences in our main theatre!"

