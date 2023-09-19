Richard Curtis Abandoned His Only Play on Advice of His Partner

Richard Curtis has revealed that he spent 15 years writing a play, but it has never been staged because his partner, Emma Freud, said it was good enough, according to The Times.

The script for Mr & Mrs Jones has come to light as part of a charity auction to benefit the Good Chance Theatre in east London, which supports refugee artists. Some 60 first edition scripts with handwritten annotations have been donated by industry figures such as Sir Tom Stoppard and the Prima Facie writer Suzie Miller.

Mr & Mrs Jones is about two famous actors dealing “first with retirement and then their comeback”, and was inspired by his parents’ life together after his father retired from a “pretty hefty” job at the consumer goods giant Unilever.

“I still think it’s not bad, but my fiancée, Emma, said, ‘You clearly haven’t been to the theatre since 1972’, so I put it in a drawer,” said Curtis. “It was meant to star a pair like Brian Cox and Judi Dench and has a beginning, middle and end.”

Inspired by his parents, Curtis began writing the play in about 2008, and finished it last year as he started “to think about and experience some kind of retirement”.

