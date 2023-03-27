Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rich Hall, Plus Special Guests, Will Perform a Benefit Show at Bush Hall For Maggie's Cancer Charity

The event is on 14th April 2023.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Rich Hall, Plus Special Guests, Will Perform a Benefit Show at Bush Hall For Maggie's Cancer Charity

Comedian Rich Hall will be playing one night this spring at the Bush Hall to raise money for Maggie's, a cancer support charity funded by donors working in conjunction with hospitals all over the UK.

Rich, his musical band and soon to be announced special guests, will perform at the beautiful Bush Hall in Shepherds Bush, London, for this one-off event where all money raised will go straight to Maggie's. Tickets are on sale now from www.bushhallmusic.co.uk/pages/whats-on.

Maggie's is a charity very close to Rich's heart as his wife Karen was diagnosed in 2022 with DCIS, a form of Breast Cancer.

Now in recovery, Karen says of her experience with Maggie's: "I was struggling to process the diagnosis, and impending operation, the endless meetings, conversations, check-ups, blood tests, scans. I felt so lost, one minute grateful it had been found early, to anger it was there at all. At one appointment, I broke down and my lovely Macmillan nurse Orla suggested I went to Maggie's - a charity set up to help people with cancer and their families... (if anyone's been down the Fulham Palace Road it's the orange building - can't miss it right next to Charring Cross Hospital)."

"I went in - no appointment necessary, - and was greeted by an 'angel' I sat and cried, making no sense, while piling through a box of Kleenex. I snorted and spluttered everything I couldn't say to my husband my kids, my work colleagues, my friends.... a stranger was listening and that is what Maggie's is. Someone there for you at your darkest moments. I went on to do a course there after my surgery - it helped make sense of what otherwise was the whirlwind of my life."

"No doubt my amazingly talented husband is incredibly grateful to Maggie's too, and with that we decided to give back in the only way we know - a comedy show! Every ticket sold will go direct to Maggie's - they rely entirely on donations to survive."

"Apart from Rich and his band, special guests will be announced closer to the night, but if you're up for some Friday night comedy at a beautiful venue for a most worthy cause, then this is the night for you! tickets at www.bushhallmusic.co.uk. Thank you." - Rich and Karen Hall




The UK Pantomime Association Appoints Derek Griffiths As Its Inaugural Vice President Photo
The UK Pantomime Association Appoints Derek Griffiths As Its Inaugural Vice President
Derek Griffiths MBE, the highly-acclaimed and much-loved actor, children's television presenter, composer and pantomime performer, has been appointed as the inaugural Vice President of the UK Pantomime Association.  
Epic Mythical Tale Will Come Alive Across Wales in New Welsh Language Musical, BRANWEN: DA Photo
Epic Mythical Tale Will Come Alive Across Wales in New Welsh Language Musical, BRANWEN: DADENI
Wales Millennium Centre and Frân Wen are joining forces to produce a brand-new Welsh-language dramatic musical.
A STREET LIKE THIS Premieres at Unfolding Theatre Photo
A STREET LIKE THIS Premieres at Unfolding Theatre
In a time of social division, Unfolding Theatre's A Street Like This is a music-filled theatre production that reminds us we've got more in common than divides us.
Photos: First Look at THEY DONT PAY? WE WONT PAY! at Mercury Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY! at Mercury Theatre
All new production photos have been released for Mercury Theatre's production of They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay! by Dario Fo and Franca Rame. Check out the photos below!

More Hot Stories For You


Critics' Circle Theatre Awards Reveals New Award & VenueCritics' Circle Theatre Awards Reveals New Award & Venue
March 27, 2023

The Drama Section of the UK Critics’ Circle revealed that the 2023 Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards will take place on the afternoon of Monday 17 April at the new @sohoplace theatre in London.
Theatre Publicist Janine Shalom Dies at 63Theatre Publicist Janine Shalom Dies at 63
March 27, 2023

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of theatre publicist Janine Shalom.
Theatre Peckham Announces Second Peckham FringeTheatre Peckham Announces Second Peckham Fringe
March 27, 2023

Theatre Peckham is bringing Peckham Fringe back for its second year in 2023, hosting 18 productions that will take over the main theatre and studio space for five weeks. Last year's Peckham Fringe was highly successful, with Tatenda Shamiso's No ID going on to run at VAULT Festival and the Royal Court, and David Alade's Offie nominated Sunny Side Up having a three-week run at Theatre Peckham.
Photos: Inside Gala Night For Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICALPhotos: Inside Gala Night For Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL
March 27, 2023

All new photos have been released from the Gala performance of Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL at Riverside Studios yesterday, Sunday 26 March. Guests included Alex Jones, Anneka Rice, Charlene White, James & Ola Jordan, Rachel Riley & Pasha Kovalev, Tamara Ecclestone and Vanessa Feltz.
Alexandra Burke Helps Launch This Year's 'Love Your Local Theatre' Campaign By The National LotteryAlexandra Burke Helps Launch This Year's 'Love Your Local Theatre' Campaign By The National Lottery
March 27, 2023

On World Theatre Day, The National Lottery’s Love Your Local Theatre campaign returns for a second year running, made possible through a partnership with Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, the UK's leading theatre membership organisations committed to making theatre accessible to everyone. 
share