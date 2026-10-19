Rhea Norwood and James Corrigan to Star in JUMPERS at Hampstead Theatre

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Hampstead Theatre has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Tom Stoppard's Jumpers, directed by Blanche McIntyre. The production plays the Main Stage at Hampstead Theatre from 25 November 2026 to 23 January 2027 with a press night on Monday 7 December.

Star of the Netflix smash-hit series Heartstopper Rhea Norwood (Cabaret, KitKat Club; Pride and Prejudice) will play Dorothy and James Corrigan (A Doll's House, Almeida Theatre) will play George.

They are joined by Jude Akuwudike (Kyoto, RSC) as Crouch, Tim McMullan (Woman In Mind, Duke of York's Theatre) as Archie, Scarlett Stitt (Cara and Kelly Are Best Friends Forever for Life, Soho Theatre) as Secretary and Jason Thorpe (Fatherland, Hampstead Theatre) as Inspector Bones.

Completing the cast are Joshua Arkey, Alex Anthony Fevrier, Nick Godfrey, Alex Houston, Laura Kenyon, Ocean Navarro, Dominic Owen and Miguel Torres Umba who all play jumpers.

Tom Stoppard's dazzling 1972 comedy of murder, marriage and metaphysics has not been seen in London for over 20 years. This production follows Hampstead Theatre's record-breaking seasonal revivals of Indian Ink, The Invention of Love, Rock 'n' Roll and Hapgood.

Set in a Britain on the brink of change, the reforming Radical Liberal party has won power with a landslide, a man has been put on the moon, and George, a Professor of Moral Philosophy, is up late writing a paper: Man – good, bad or indifferent? Driven to distraction by the wild election party that his wife Dotty, a reclusive ex-musical star, is hosting – a party featuring a full band and live acrobatics – he makes an anonymous complaint to the police. The next morning the police duly arrive, but not to investigate George's complaint. Unbeknownst to him, a murder took place at the party - a murder in which Dotty is the prime suspect…

Blanche McIntyre returns to directing Stoppard, after her triumphant production of The Invention of Love. Her other Hampstead Theatre productions have included The Assembled Parties and Letters from Max.

Joining Blanche McIntyre on the creative team are designer Robert Innes Hopkins, lighting designer Guy Hoare, sound designer George Dennis, composer Tim Sutton, video Ian William Galloway and movement and circus director Tim Claydon. The casting director is Anna Cooper and the Assistant Director is Jess Barton.

Jumpers plays the Main Stage at Hampstead Theatre from 25 November 2026 – 23 January 20227.

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