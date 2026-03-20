Review: WHERE THERE IS NO TIME, Seven Dials Playhouse

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Politically involved art is crucial to the healthy functioning of a nation. Even when it’s of subpar quality, this type of outlet is vital. Mohammedally Hashemi’s play is most probably not ready to be staged quite yet. It means well and it has lots of big ideas, but the production requires a complete overhaul to match the value of its intent.

Yusuf is a talented designer who’s making a name for himself. The recent acquisition of a large share of his company by a British investor is making it hard to reconcile his activism with her business acumen. Narratively, it boils down to the visionary couturier needing to choose between what he holds dear and the guarantee of a bright future.

Hashemi writes, produces, and stars in it alongside Kerena Jagpal (Nina) and Milly Zero (Suzann). Hamza Ali directs. It’s regrettable that the show falls short in every aspect, from the script to the vision all the way through the acrting. The dialogue is built on grand declarations that lack substance and naturalism. Unsalvageable clichés chase one another while the interpretations are neither cohesive nor convincing in the least. “Fashion has to make statements, you’re the future”, Nina tells Yusuf. Yes, and?

The characters never engage with the context outside of their diegetic bubble. Even by the end of the crisp 50 minutes, we know very little about Suzann’s involvement in the Maison or the ramifications of Yusuf’s work. What should be tangible and immediate background information doesn’t lead the story. This seems to be the most paramount problem: the plot submits to its ideals instead of letting itself be led by them.

The writing tries and fails to lean on the unsaid, and Ali’s misdirection amplifies this botched pretentiousness. There’s almost a lingering feeling of awkwardness where the exchanges are either too quick or too cautious, leading the discourse to hang in the air with no effect. Yusuf and Nina keep reiterating that they’re underdogs in the industry, but we’re expected to believe them without evidence or corroboration besides the fact that he depends on his investors.

Hashemi arbitrarily pits Nina and Suzann against each other, having them be catty and mean because Suzann’s husband is being unfaithful. Their storyline happens quickly and without development, with Nina retaliating against Suzann’s power trips by exposing her manipulations on social media. At the same time, Yusuf’s busy retaining his best design from the public because of Reasons, while Suzanne asks him to be less political. Nothing is backed by a solid thesis.

There’s a lot to be said about the difficult relationship between activism and commercial gain, but Where There Is No Time doesn’t address any of it. At this stage, the piece is not good enough. The writing lacks detail, precision, and invention, while the performances are generally poor. It holds promise, but it still needs lots of work.

Where There Is No Time runs at Seven Dials Playhouse until 28 March.

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