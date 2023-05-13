Review: VENUS AND ADONIS, Riverside Studios

This one-man adaptation of Shakespeare's poem unfortunately removes most of the nuance and beauty of the original text.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May Photo 2 THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 3 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 4 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!

Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!

Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!It's 1593, theatres in London are closed due to the plague, and William Shakespeare is probably bored and stressed about his future as a playwright. He dedicates a frisky poem to the Earl of Southampton. Venus and Adonis tells the story of the goddess of love and her failed seduction of a young man, becoming the Bard's first published work. Against a bucolic scene, Shakespeare details the woes of unrequited feelings, lust, and man's relationship with nature. Christopher Hunter has adapted it into a one-man show directed by David Salter.

Hunter sits on a distressed wooden bench, back to the crowd, crumpled up pieces of paper on the floor, a briefcase with more. He's suited up and appears to be going over something he's written as he starts off. That's all the framing we get. This iteration is a memory test that he aces it without a flinch, but it's difficult to see the reasoning behind the production. Shakespeare's language blooms with gorgeous juxtapositions and rhythm, but Hunter slips into sleazy comedy with a clownish vein.

The eroticism of the poem comes off as vulgar as he infantilises Adonis's reluctance and overplays Venus's adamant advances. While certain imagery is highlighted beautifully ("A lily prison'd in a gaol of snow", for instance) and ambient music soars to lift scattered passages, many of Salter's directing choices are utterly baffling, removing all nuance and subtlety from the text. The end result is an often boring and seldom exciting piece of theatre.

The performance ambles between overly physical and shackled by stillness. Hunter delivers the difference in characters through caricatural vocal modulations, which redundancy adds Venus's excessive flamboyancy in an annoying chain of vapid banality. We come out of it with very little. He is a visibly passionate performer, but his trepidation doesn't truly transfer to the audience. It almost makes us want to ask what exactly is going on. What's with the sudden makeup? Why is he dressed like a businessman with plimsolls? Why is he telling us all this? "So quick bright things come to confusion."

Venus and Adonis runs at Riverside Studios until 21 May.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

HAMILTON, SIX, and Many More Confirmed For The Acting For Others 2023 West End Flea Market Photo
HAMILTON, SIX, and Many More Confirmed For The Acting For Others 2023 West End Flea Market

Theatrical charity Acting for Others has announced the leading West End theatre shows participating in this year's West End Flea Market.

Danielle Steers Joins the Cast of New Musical FURY AND ELYSIUM Photo
Danielle Steers Joins the Cast of New Musical FURY AND ELYSIUM

Queer, revolutionary musical Fury and Elysium has announced the cast for its run at The Other Palace Studio this summer, immersing audiences in Weimar-era Berlin and the fight for artistic revolution against the backdrop of the rise of fascism. 

Interview: Edward Af Sillén Photo
Interview: Edward Af Sillén

​​​​​​​This weekend will see the grand final of the biggest music event in the world come to Liverpool. The Eurovision Song Contest has created many a musical theatre star, but Sweden have been delighted for 14 years by commentary from a powerhouse of Swedish theatre, TV and film. I spoke with writer, director and TV star Edward af Sillén about his career and love for the contest.

Review: CYMBELINE, Royal Shakespeare Theatre Photo
Review: CYMBELINE, Royal Shakespeare Theatre

Entertaining from first to last, this less well-known play sparkles for three hours and finishes with a heartfelt plea for harmony


From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

Review: VENUS AND ADONIS, Riverside StudiosReview: VENUS AND ADONIS, Riverside Studios
Review: OPERATION MINCEMEAT, Fortune TheatreReview: OPERATION MINCEMEAT, Fortune Theatre
Feature: Is AI the Future of Live Theatre? Not Yet.Feature: Is AI the Future of Live Theatre? Not Yet.
Review: THE RETREAT, Finborough TheatreReview: THE RETREAT, Finborough Theatre

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight! Video
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU