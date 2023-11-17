Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK), Kiln Theatre

Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift star in a new platonic musical rom-com.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Review: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK), Kiln Theatre The British musical is thriving these days, with major productions attracting the attention of Broadway, Europe, and the world. If the Great White Way used to be the main recipient of big choreography and powerhouse voices, London seems to be enjoying its own hit runs. Six and the most recent fan-favourite Operation Mincemeat were both born in fringe theatres, so the prospect of an original piece opening in north London is an enticing thought.

Written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) is a platonic musical rom-com. It follows Dougal and Robin, one in town for his estranged father’s wedding, the other the sister of the bride, in a kooky adventure across the City.

It’s a basic storyline with an abundance of cringeworthy moments, led by characters with a list of relatable traits and a penchant for a well-timed laugh - all the ingredients for a great romantic comedy.

Theatre sweetheart Sam Tutty and rising star Dujonna Gift share some brilliant banter, filling the space with bold personalities and decisive characterisations that display a layered depth. It’s a shame that they’re entrusted with a generally lacklustre score. Dougal and Robin are polar opposites with plenty in common, but, obviously, they just can’t see it at the start. He’s a 25-year-old boy with severe daddy issues and the energy of an overly excited Golden Retriever; she is a barista with a sarcastic emotional response who’s quietly dissatisfied with how her life is going.

Dujonna Gift and Sam Tutty in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

They’re genuinely funny here and there, mostly because of the actors’ impressive chemistry. Tutty, now a household name who guarantees quality, gives an astonishing vocal performance filled with emotive power. He’s matched by Gift’s finely tuned control and a broad range that brings the house down with each solo (especially in the second act). They both excel in the roles. It’s the material that’s, regrettably, nothing special. An ebullient love letter to New York City, the piece is structurally sound due to the tropey, clichéd nature of it all. It takes some tacky turns and fails to make a strong final point, very much like one of those very American Hallmark films we all watch during this time of the year. It’s perfect for fans of the genre.

It’s harmless and sweet, cute and entertaining, bland and soft. Soutra Gilmour’s set design is a concrete jungle made out of suitcases - a bit on the nose, but hiding a number of cool tricks. Director Tim Jackson places the action on a double revolve, reconfiguring the Kiln stage entirely and adding movement to a pace that could become rather stuffy otherwise. He orchestrates remarkable comic timing, lifting Barne and Buchan’s script to a lovely rhythm. Their numbers are nicely built, but none leave a mark, leaving the strength of the production in other creative areas.

Dujonna Gift and Sam Tutty in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

All in all, Two Strangers is a pleasant night out for the rom-com lovers: it romanticises The City That Never Sleeps and leaves the audience with a delightful feeling and an ending that solves very little of the plot. It won’t change the world of theatre, but it’s nice and fuzzy. A good pair of comfy Christmas socks.

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) runs at the Kiln Theatre until 20 January.

Photo credits: Marc Brenner


