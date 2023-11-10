Review: TREASON THE MUSICAL, Alexandra Palace

Undoubtedly a passion project for everyone involved

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Review: TREASON THE MUSICAL, Alexandra Palace

Review: TREASON THE MUSICAL, Alexandra Palace Since its five-track EP was released in 2020, much hype has surrounded new musical British Treason. Spawning concert versions at Cadogan Hall and the Theatre Royal Drury Lane starring West End heavyweights including Hadley Fraser, Rosalie Craig, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Bradley Jaden, Treason’s first fully staged touring production now stops at the Alexandra Palace.

Treason the Musical follows the ‘remember remember the 5th of November’ Gunpowder Plot of 1605, but not in the way you may expect. Focusing on Thomas and Martha Percy’s frustration of King James I’s pro-Protestant rhetoric. Taking him down the path of extremism, Thomas enlists the help of Guy Fawkes in his plan to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

Comparisons to mega-musical Hamilton have hung over Treason since its EP’s release, but this stage production should quickly subside them. While a historical musical featuring modern music and a colour-blind cast, that’s where the similarities end. Undoubtedly a passion project for everyone involved, it’s a shame that the book fails to light a fuse.

While harkening to the social injustices of today and trying to bring a voice to the unsung rebels in the gunpowder plot, Charli Eglinton’s disjointed and unfocused book has many tonal, pacing and structural issues. With much of the exposition-heavy dialogue devoted to establishing England’s anti-Catholic establishment in act one, the failed plot in act two feels rushed and anti-climactic with few emotional stakes.

Dan Gill

Heavily reworked following the 2022 concert, Ricky Allan and Kieran Lynn’s music features a fusion of folk, pop and traditional musical theatre. While there are bright sparks including "The Inevitable", "The Day Elizabeth Died" and "Take Things Into Our Own Hands", the gorgeous melodies can feel brought down by Allan and Debris Stevenson’s lyrics. An extension of the book’s issues, they feel more concerned with telling us about how characters are feeling rather than showing, with the often pedestrian and repetitive structuring also losing emotional weight.

Hannah Chissick’s direction has a contemporary lens with clear inspiration from historical musicals of recent years, helped by Taylor Walker’s slick choreography. Adding to this is Phillip Witcomb’s beautiful set and 17th century inspired costumes, featuring wooden beams, candles and church windows that call to religion’s role in the plot’s conflict and complement Jason Taylor’s lighting.

What really ignites Treason’s flame is the stellar cast. Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dreamgirls) brings a powerful voice and heart to Martha in ballads including "The Inevitable" while conflicted about her husband’s role in the gunpowder plot. Sam Ferriday makes Thomas Percy’s arc of finding confidence and determination engaging. While Joe McFadden (Holby City) feels directed to be more of a petulant child than intimidating tyrant as King James I, Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools and Horses Musical) brings the right amount of humour to the villainous Robert Cecil.

Gabriel Akamo

Despite being seen as the figurehead of the gunpowder plot in history’s eyes, Gabriel Akamo’s Guy Fawkes feels wasted and underutilised. Portrayed as an omniscient narrator instead of participating in the action, his powerfully delivered monologue while being burned at the stake made me feel sad for what could have been with his character.

While failing to fully ignite the flame, there’s enough entertainment to be found in Treason the Musical through the beautiful music, design and powerhouse performances. In spite of the issues found in the book and lyrics, it’s clear there’s an audience who loves this and the heart put into this show is undeniable.

Treason the Musical runs at the Alexandra Palace until November 18, then at the London Palladium from 22-23 November.

Photo Credits: Danny Kaan




