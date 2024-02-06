Review: TOSCA, Royal Opera House

The latest outing for Jonathan Kent's stirring version continues until 21 July.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 1 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 2 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 4 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre

Review: TOSCA, Royal Opera House

Review: TOSCA, Royal Opera House Even with its scenes of torture, sexual extortion, execution and suicide, this thirteenth revival of Jonathan Kent’s take on Tosca digs deep into the romantic story at its heart.

This version has had a storied life at the Royal Opera House. It opened in 2006 with much fanfare, taking over from one by Franco Zefferelli which had been rolled out in Covent Garden for over forty years. One of its fortes is its set: the late Paul Brown developed three very different but equally evocative environments worthy of any of the classic works in scale, detail and power.

This work’s history is possibly its future. After becoming enamoured with Victorien Sardou’s play of the same name, Giacomo Puccini famously slashed it down from five acts to three by disposing of much of the political chit-chat and the subplots. With Arts Council grants shrinking, the cost of living rising and attention spans diminishing, it appears inevitable that older grand works like this one will follow Puccini's lead and may be presented in ever more condensed forms. This was seen last year with Peter Konwitschny’s La Traviata and its mere 105-minute running time; as one wag put it, L’Abbreviata may have been a more suitable title for it.

Review: TOSCA, Royal Opera House
Photo credit: Marc Brenner 

Caught between her painter love Cavaradossi (a satisfying Marcelo Puente) and envious police chief Scarpia (Gabriele Vivani) against a backdrop of republican plotting, Tosca is forced to make a choice which has tragic consequences. This famous love/lust triangle is informed by revival director Lucy Bradley’s recent work: her re-tooling of Wagner’s The Dutchman with OperaUpClose in 2023 focussed on people-smugglers and immigration and here she looks again at the effect of international politics and cruel men on innocent lives.

In her formal ROH debut, Lithuanian soprano Ausrine Stundyte is a standout in the central role, finding deep resonance in arguably Puccini’s finest heroine. Her soul-baring performance fills the hall with heartfelt pleading and anguish exposing the core of Tosca’s vulnerability. Viviani has played his role before and hams it up marvellously as the lecherous cop trying to get the singer into bed. The Italian baritone knows this role inside out and commands the attention every time he opens his mouth. 

Review: TOSCA, Royal Opera House
Photo credit: Marc Brenner 

The success of the second act is almost entirely down to the back-and-forth between Stundyte and Viviani with two tortures being played out: an offstage Cavaradossi is suffering down in the dungeon and Tosca is forced to hear his painful cries. All the while, Scarpia twists the knife with his demands for sex and secrets. The emotional force in this grim scene, due in no small part to Stundyte and Viviani’s convincing acting, makes Reservoir Dogs’s infamous ear-cutting episode look like something from Bluey. 

There’s no denying the power of the music and conductor Karen Kamensek (who wielded the baton for the ENO’s phenomenal Akhnaten last year and also makes her ROH debut in this production) pushes the orchestra to great heights to realise the magnificent score. If this is one of the last times we see Kent’s Tosca in this or another format, it has served its place well in this company’s canon.

Tosca continues at the Royal Opera House until 21 July 2024.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Charlie Stemp and Georgina Onuorah Join the Cast of KISS ME, KATE at the Barbican Theatre Photo
Charlie Stemp and Georgina Onuorah Join the Cast of KISS ME, KATE at the Barbican Theatre

Olivier nominee Charlie Stemp (Crazy For You, Mary Poppins) and rising star Georgina Onuorah (The Wizard of Oz, Oklahoma!) are set to captivate audiences this summer as they co-star in the much-loved quintessential Cole Porter musical comedy KISS ME, KATE.

2
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET, RSC First Encounters, Sydenham Primary School Photo
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET, RSC First Encounters, Sydenham Primary School

Arts funding has never been more threatened at a time when it's never been more needed

3
Capital Theatres On Their Dementia Friendly Programme Photo
Capital Theatres On Their Dementia Friendly Programme

BWW spoke to Creative Engagement Coordinators Alex Howard and Lucie Jeffrey at Capital Theatres to chat about their dementia friendly programme.

4
CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90S MUSICAL Extends at The Other Palace By Five Weeks Photo
CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL Extends at The Other Palace By Five Weeks

Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical extends its acclaimed season at The Other Palace by 5 weeks to May 19th. Also, check out the first look footage from the production.

From This Author - Franco Milazzo

The Daily Beast were kind enough to call me "a man with an encyclopedic knowledge of the city’s underground culture" and who am I to disagree? If you have or know of a show which is pu... (read more about this author)

Review: FASCINATING AIDA: 40TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW, London PalladiumReview: FASCINATING AIDA: 40TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW, London Palladium
Review: TESS, Peacock TheatreReview: TESS, Peacock Theatre
Review: ANTECHAMBER, The Barbican CentreReview: ANTECHAMBER, The Barbican Centre
Interview: 'Extreme Puppetry: It's Much Like SAS Training, but for Puppets.' Mark Down and Ben Keaton Of Blind Summit on THE SEX LIVES OF PUPPETSInterview: 'Extreme Puppetry: It's Much Like SAS Training, but for Puppets.' Mark Down and Ben Keaton Of Blind Summit on THE SEX LIVES OF PUPPETS

Videos

Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY!
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER Video
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer! Video
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DOUBT
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
MJ THE MUSICAL
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You