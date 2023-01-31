Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, Richmond Theatre

A strong cast and clever staging creates a gripping show

Jan. 31, 2023  
Review: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, Richmond Theatre

Review: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, Richmond Theatre Stephen King's novella Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption was made into the film which was unsuccessful at the box office in 1994, but went on to become one of the best-loved films of all time.

Because of this, it an inevitably high bar for any stage play to live up to the film, particularly as the characters of Andy and Red are forever associated with the captivating performances by Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. However, David Esbornson's touring production is clever, deftly staged and quietly moving.

The story follows a banker named Andy Duphrane who's wrongfully convicted of killing his wife and her lover and is sent to The Shawshank maximum security prison. Among the abuse, violence and despair Andy realises he cannot cope alone and in comes the light of humanity and friendship from popular inmate Ellis 'Red' Redding.

Owen O'Neill and David Johns' adaptation balances a story that could become unrelenting in its darkness, bringing wry humour in at crucial moments. The sense of abandonment and social exclusion is set against the strength and resilience of the human spirit.

This is an excellent cast who really draw you into the emotional heft of the story. Ben Onwukwe takes clear inspiration from Morgan Freeman as Red'; intensely likable as both narrator and character within his own story, despite revealing the violence of the crime that put him behind bars. Joe Absolom plays Andy with meditative thoughtfulness, hands often clasped behind his back or a hand cupped under his chin, quietly delivering his gnomic lines. The pair have a lovely chemistry; often spiky and sometimes awkward, but always sincere.

'The Sisters', who trade on fear are portrayed well as a stalking, menacing force by Jay Marsh and Leigh Jones, who sparks real unease by his unhinged laughing. As corrupt Warden Stammas, Mark Heenehan commands the stage with his booming intonation and physical presence.

Esbjornson's direction creates an immersive experience, creating interest in every scene. A few things don't quite work; fight scenes lack sufficient speed and authenticity and the pace dips towards the end of the play as Red goes on his quest to find Andy.

The production looks great and brims with authenticity; sound designer Andy Graham uses the haunting sounds of echoing corridors and dripping water that combine with Chris Davey's steely lighting design to give an eerie portrayal of the interior of the prison.

Gary McCann's clever staging is stark, with looming prison walls, filthy dank corners and a sense of suffocation. Scenes are deftly changed as tables roll in to create a dining room, or a wall is dropped down to create Andy's cell. It is refreshing to see so much effort in a touring production and deserves to be seen by a huge audience.

The Shawshank Redemption is at Richmond Theatre until 4 February, then touring

Photo Credit: Jack Merriman




Amit Shah Will Lead HUMMINGBIRD at VAULT Festival 2023 Photo
Amit Shah Will Lead HUMMINGBIRD at VAULT Festival 2023
Bruised Sky Productions and Fledgling Theatre Company have announced full casting for their 2023 Vault Festival show Hummingbird. The production runs at The Vaults, 28 February to 5 March.
Patrick Mcphersons COLOSSAL Transfers To Soho Theatre For Two Weeks Only Photo
Patrick Mcpherson's COLOSSAL Transfers To Soho Theatre For Two Weeks Only
Patrick McPherson will be bringing his critically acclaimed and award-winning play Colossal to Soho Theatre for two weeks only. Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe season, where it won Theatre Weekly's “Best Show of the Edinburgh Fringe Award”, and an ongoing international season at the Perth Fringe, the show opens on March 14th until March 25th.
Wigmore Hall Releases 7-Hour Film on Schubert Songs By Graham Johnson Photo
Wigmore Hall Releases 7-Hour Film on Schubert Songs By Graham Johnson
Marking the birthday of Franz Schubert (31 January 1797 – 19 November 1828), Wigmore Hall has released a seminal series of four lectures on Schubert songs by their foremost exponent, the pianist, scholar and author Graham Johnson.
ANIMAL Tours to Park Theatre This Spring Photo
ANIMAL Tours to Park Theatre This Spring
Winner of the inaugural Through the Mill Prize and shortlisted for the Papatango Prize, Park Theatre and Hope Mill Theatre present brand-new play ANIMAL, exploring how disability, sexuality and lust co-exist for people who require round the clock assistance.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Full Cast Announced for ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, Starring Rachel TuckerFull Cast Announced for ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, Starring Rachel Tucker
January 30, 2023

Olivier Award-winning West End star Matt Henry is joining the cast of Annie Get Your Gun for a special one-night only concert – starring West End and Broadway favourite Rachel Tucker, at the world-famous London Palladium.
Show of the Week: Save up to 52% on NOISES OFFShow of the Week: Save up to 52% on NOISES OFF
January 30, 2023

Theatre Royal Bath Productions present Felicity Kendal, Jonathan Coy, Matthew Kelly and Tracy-Ann Oberman in the fortieth anniversary production of one of the greatest British comedies ever written.
Tickets from £30 for MEDEA Starring Sophie OkonedoTickets from £30 for MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo
January 27, 2023

What could turn a woman from a lover into a destroyer of love?
Review: TWO BILLION BEATS, Orange Tree TheatreReview: TWO BILLION BEATS, Orange Tree Theatre
January 27, 2023

Sonali Bhattacharyya's Two Billion Beats beautifully captures the intricacies of a siblings' relationship as the pair navigate exam pressure, racism and social injustice. When Bettina asks for her sister's help, Asha's desire for the truth to be heard has consequences for both of them.
Michael Longhurst to Step Down as Artistic Director of the Donmar WarehouseMichael Longhurst to Step Down as Artistic Director of the Donmar Warehouse
January 26, 2023

After five years in the role, Michael Longhurst has announced that he will step down as Artistic Director of The Donmar Warehouse when his contract ends in February 2024.
share