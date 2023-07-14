Review: THE LION KING, Birmingham Hippodrome

The Lion King isn't an easy show to take on tour, but you needn't worry that this is a pared down version. The touring production brings with it more than 230 different puppets, around 50 cast members and 100 crew, and the same impressive sets that you'll see in London and on Broadway. It's only the second time the show has toured the UK, so if you want to experience an African savannah or an elephant graveyard in the centre of England, now's your chance.

The musical is based on the adored Disney movie from 1994, which is in turn based - loosely! - on Shakespeare's Hamlet. The stage version of The Lion King was first mounted on Broadway in 1997, and in the intervening 25 years, it's become the top-earning title in musical theatre and has been seen by over 112 million people worldwide, as well as earning six Tony Awards and two Oliviers. When you're watching it, it's not hard to figure out why it's maintained its hold over the family market for so long.

The opening of the show is well-known to be something special, and it doesn't disappoint. The first notes of Elton John and Tim Rice's "Circle of Life" are enough to give you chills, and the procession of animals into the theatre is stunning. A lumbering, trunk-swinging elephant, a sleek cheetah, towering giraffes on stilts, a herd of leaping gazelles and flocks of wheeling kite birds all make their way to the stage to celebrate the birth of lion cub prince Simba. The combination of puppetry and costumes designed by original director Julie Taymor, alongside Richard Hudson's scenic design and Donald Holder's vibrant lighting provide a scene that is the very definition of theatrical magic.

Most of John and Rice's upbeat, poppy songs from the movie are included, with the exception of Zazu's song "The Morning Report", which was inexplicably cut from the show in 2010 and is sorely missed. There is also a considerable amount of original music from Hans Zimmer, Lebo M and other artists, but it doesn't quite live up to the familiar tracks, with the exception of "They Live in You" and "He Lives in You", the stirring odes to the wisdom of ancestors. The weaker songs, along with several scenes where little happens, mean that the show sometimes feels slow and overlong.

Fortunately, every time the attention of younger audience members starts to wane, there's something special to re-engage them. The explosion of colour and sound that is "I Just Can't Wait To Be King" will delight children, and the way that the grasslands and jungle are brought to life by the ensemble through inventive costumes and movement will thrill adults. The wildebeest stampede and Mufasa's death may not have the emotional impact they do in the film, but the scene where Simba communes with his father's spirit, embodied by ensemble members forming Mufasa's face through the use of props, is beautifully done.

The cast is impressive too. Richard Hurst is clearly having a good time as Simba's deliciously evil uncle Scar, and Jean-Luc Guizonne is a steady, reassuring presence as the noble Mufasa. The child actors playing Young Simba and Young Nala are full of life and mischief, and the adult Simba (Kyle Richardson) and Nala (Janique Charles) have a pleasant chemistry, though their "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" is slightly underwhelming. Scar's hyena minions, played by Candida Mosoma, Michael Jeremiah and Alex Bloomer are simultaneously horrific and amusing, with their long, slobbering tongues, creepy movement and shrill cackling.

Meanwhile, Alan McHale and Carl Sanderson bring fan favourites Timon and Pumbaa to life with boundless energy and hilarious vocals, as well as great puppet work, particularly in the case of Pumbaa's yawning mouth. It's Matthew Forbes' Zazu that is the unexpected highlight, though. Forbes uses the complex puppet with its extending neck to great comedic effect and is always ready with a perfectly timed sarcastic quip.

The Lion King may be a show that's stayed mostly unchanged for decades, but it still maintains its charm, due to the breathtaking visual effects and tunes like "Hakuna Matata" that can't fail to bring a smile to every face.

Not every song is memorable, but there's more than enough magic in the show to provide a wonderful night out for any age, and it would be an awe-inspiring introduction to theatre for anyone experiencing the artform for the first time. It's not often that a show of this scale is available to regional audiences, so take advantage of it this summer.

The Lion King at Birmingham Hippodrome until 16 September, then touring

Photo Credit: Deen van Meer