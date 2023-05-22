Review: SPEAKERS' CORNER: THE PUBLIC SHAMING OF RUFUS LOVE, The Hope Theatre

This one-man show, written and performed by Love, is easily distracted

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 1 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 2 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark FantasticA chance encounter at Speakers' Corner in Hyde Park unravels into a meandering meditation on free speech and the morality mob of mob rule. Speakers' Corner: The Public Shaming of Rufus Love has an admirable aim, but this one-man show, written and performed by Love, is easily distracted. He is a dog chasing cars in all directions. By the end we are back where we started.

Heavily reminiscent of the sorts of people you find in the smoking area of a club during Freshers' Week, Love plays a semi-ironic version of himself. Or at least he seems to. He floats around the space with shabby Islington chic, warm hearted and well intentioned as he rambles fuelled by late night nicotine and overpriced lager.

He explores his curiosity with Speakers' Corner documenting deftly each crank and weirdo with a caricatured impression. To him it's a real-world Twittersphere where debate is democracy manifest, even though the ugly side of it rears its ugly head. He confronts one of the cranks deploying his everyman blokeish charm and finds himself riding the tide of public opinion. But the tide changes, soon he is at the end of a pointing finger. His initial optimism turns sour, and soon a crowd braying for blood is chanting his name.

Love touches on some heavy themes but shies away from developing them. Instead his focus takes a wrong turn inward and all momentum is lost; an elongated section sees Rufus Love, (the real or fictional one - who knows?) on trial. His crime: I'm honestly not sure. Not champagne, but craft beer Socialism.

There is an odd tendency for early career writers to put themselves at the forefront of their writing, using the stage as a mirror and a magnifying glass for self-reflection. Suffice to say not many people are interesting enough to get away with it. The sequence is a self-flagellating privilege check designed seemingly for him to exorcise his guilt at being a Dulwich born and bred white Anglo-Saxon Protestant.

It may be cathartic for him, but it is dull for the audience who showed up expecting to see a play, not to take part in a group therapy/exoneration session. The wider questions about freedom of speech and mob violence, ripe material for onstage exploration, are left to linger undeveloped. The play has a beating heart, but we don't see enough of it.

One wonders if the whole thing is a parody poking fun at the frivolous efforts that artists and institutions go to cleanse themselves in the public light. Maybe there is no such thing as "Rufus Love" and it is all a brilliant postmodern rouse. In any case, the final product feels more like a mood board of interesting albeit unconnected ideas.

There is certainly potential here. Love is a charismatic performer with a strong sense of theatricality. With refinement this could pack a serious punch.

Speakers' Corner: The Public Shaming of Rufus Love plays at The Hope Theatre until 27 May




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

BROKEN TOYS By Carolina Roman To Play Cervantes Theatre Beginning In June Photo
BROKEN TOYS By Carolina Roman To Play Cervantes Theatre Beginning In June

Broken Toys, written by Carolina Román, directed by Raymi Ortuste Quiroga, and translated by L. Finch will run 8th June – 1st July 2023, Thursdays to Saturdays at 7.30 pm at Cervantes Theatre, London.

Review: TIFF STEVENSON: SEXY BRAIN, Soho Theatre Photo
Review: TIFF STEVENSON: SEXY BRAIN, Soho Theatre

Tiff Stevenson's latest show is a hilarious and well-observed study of navigating life as a woman

Review: THE BIG O, Kings Head Theatre Photo
Review: THE BIG O, King's Head Theatre

The Big O navigates Lucy’s self-loathing and PTSD in an inspirational journey, but, while the topic is loudly and proudly urgent, the play falls short on many levels. This said, it’s most definitely not a lost cause. Even though it’s all over the place at this stage, Kim Cormack’s exploration of female intimacy and the performative side of sex is an intriguing, necessary subject.

Cast Announced For HERES TO YOU DIVA Cabaret at Seven Dials Playhouse Photo
Cast Announced For HERE'S TO YOU DIVA Cabaret at Seven Dials Playhouse

The cabaret will take place at Seven Dials Playhouse on Sunday 28th May at 5pm and will feature stars from Six, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Voice, Little Mix the Search and more, as well as showcasing some emerging talent. The event will feature drag queens, pop artists and more belts than a Disney Channel star in the mid 2000s.


From This Author - Alexander Cohen

Review: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, Shakespeare's GlobeReview: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, Shakespeare's Globe
Interview: 'I Know I'm Going to Learn So Much': Emily Fairn on Accents, Opportunities and Making Her Stage Debut in BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplaceInterview: 'I Know I'm Going to Learn So Much': Emily Fairn on Accents, Opportunities and Making Her Stage Debut in BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Review: BISCUITS FOR BREAKFAST, Hampstead TheatreReview: BISCUITS FOR BREAKFAST, Hampstead Theatre
Review: THE CIRCLE, Orange Tree TheatreReview: THE CIRCLE, Orange Tree Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You