Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL, in Concert at the London Palladium?

Death Note: The Musical has made its European debut at the London Palladium, before transferring to the Lyric Theatre from 7 to 11 September.

Based on the best-selling Manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, the award-winning musical has a score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and a book by Ivan Menchell.

Death Note: The Musical premiered in 2015 in Tokyo, Japan, the setting for the original story of a high school student who discovers a notebook owned by Ryuk, the mythical God of Death and uses it to take justice into his own hands. A critically acclaimed 2022 Korean production was nominated for 10 Korea Musical Awards, winning four.

So what did the critics think?

Cindy Marcolina, BroadwayWorld: It’s definitely not your regular staged concert. While the musical (obviously) doesn’t explore all the nooks and crannies of the manga and this iteration doesn’t delve too much into its philosophy and morals, it covers all the main points and gives a morsel of what a complete production could achieve. It won't be for everybody, but it’s enough to whet our appetite and make us want more!

Alex Wood: WhatsOnStage: Not something that a critic feels accustomed to saying, but the show feels as though it could have benefited from an additional 20 to 30 minutes to its 130 minute runtime – fleshing out its book, clarifying and intensifying its debate around the nature of objective justice in the face of nihilistic oblivion and, perhaps most importantly, giving its female characters more depth and nuance (a similar issue seen in Wildhorn and Menchell’s Bonnie and Clyde).

Sophie Luck: West End Best Friend: Directed by Nick Winston, the cast are absolutely incredible. The care taken by the casting team to select such an outstanding group of actors of Asian origin is wonderful to see. Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Light and Dean John Wilson as his nemesis L are both powerhouses. They sing numerous duets which are absolutely electric, and one even includes them playing a game of tennis. Wilson’s physicality is particularly impressive. Francis Mayli McCann is perfect casting as Misa and her performance of ‘Borrowed Time’ is exceptional.

Maryam Philpot: The Reviews Hub: With audience members arriving in character and huge ovations for particular songs and creations, there are few in the room who are new to Death Note in some form whether it be the original manga, films and streaming service adaptations or this musical. For the uninitiated, the effect of Wildhorn, Menchell and Murphy’s work is instantly clear, a collection of powerful rock songs wrapped in a morally complex tale about the grey areas between good and evil plus a collection of human and fantasy creations that have access to a magical authority. There’s even a Faustian pact offering less life for increased power should the characters wish to upgrade their abilities.

Photo credit: Mark Senior