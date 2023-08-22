Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL, in Concert at the London Palladium?

The concert will transfer to the Lyric Theatre from 7 - 11 September

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 2 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 3 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 4 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year

Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL, in Concert at the London Palladium?

Death Note: The Musical has made its European debut at the London Palladium, before transferring to the Lyric Theatre from 7 to 11 September.

Based on the best-selling Manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, the award-winning musical has a score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & HydeBonnie & Clyde) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and a book by Ivan Menchell.

Death Note: The Musical premiered in 2015 in Tokyo, Japan, the setting for the original story of a high school student who discovers a notebook owned by Ryuk, the mythical God of Death and uses it to take justice into his own hands. A critically acclaimed 2022 Korean production was nominated for 10 Korea Musical Awards, winning four.

So what did the critics think?

Cindy Marcolina, BroadwayWorldIt’s definitely not your regular staged concert. While the musical (obviously) doesn’t explore all the nooks and crannies of the manga and this iteration doesn’t delve too much into its philosophy and morals, it covers all the main points and gives a morsel of what a complete production could achieve. It won't be for everybody, but it’s enough to whet our appetite and make us want more!

Alex Wood: WhatsOnStage: Not something that a critic feels accustomed to saying, but the show feels as though it could have benefited from an additional 20 to 30 minutes to its 130 minute runtime – fleshing out its book, clarifying and intensifying its debate around the nature of objective justice in the face of nihilistic oblivion and, perhaps most importantly, giving its female characters more depth and nuance (a similar issue seen in Wildhorn and Menchell’s Bonnie and Clyde).

Sophie Luck: West End Best FriendDirected by Nick Winston, the cast are absolutely incredible. The care taken by the casting team to select such an outstanding group of actors of Asian origin is wonderful to see. Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Light and Dean John Wilson as his nemesis L are both powerhouses. They sing numerous duets which are absolutely electric, and one even includes them playing a game of tennis. Wilson’s physicality is particularly impressive. Francis Mayli McCann is perfect casting as Misa and her performance of ‘Borrowed Time’ is exceptional.

Maryam Philpot: The Reviews Hub: With audience members arriving in character and huge ovations for particular songs and creations, there are few in the room who are new to Death Note in some form whether it be the original manga, films and streaming service adaptations or this musical. For the uninitiated, the effect of Wildhorn, Menchell and Murphy’s work is instantly clear, a collection of powerful rock songs wrapped in a morally complex tale about the grey areas between good and evil plus a collection of human and fantasy creations that have access to a magical authority. There’s even a Faustian pact offering less life for increased power should the characters wish to upgrade their abilities.

Death Note The Musical has two more sold-out performances at the London Palladium before transferring to the Lyric Theatre from 7 to 11 September.

Photo credit: Mark Senior




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Photo
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer

Watch the new teaser trailer for Pygmalion, featuring the voices of Bertie Carvel and Patsy Ferran as Henry Higgins and Eliza Doolittle.

2
Writers Revealed For Shakespeares Globes BURNT AT THE STAKE, OR THE WHOLE OF THE TRUTH Photo
Writers Revealed For Shakespeare's Globe's BURNT AT THE STAKE, OR THE WHOLE OF THE TRUTH

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the 13 writers premiering new work in Burnt at the Stake, or The Whole of the Truth on 13 October in the Globe Theatre. This evening of storytelling revolves around one provocation to these writers: If no-one knew you had said it, what would you say?

3
Initial Casting Revealed For IMPOSTER 22 at The Royal Court Theatre Photo
Initial Casting Revealed For IMPOSTER 22 at The Royal Court Theatre

The Royal Court Theatre, in collaboration with Access All Areas, has announced the initial casting for Imposter 22 by Molly Davies (God Bless the Child, A Miracle). The production has been created from an original idea by neurodivergent Royal Court Associate Director Hamish Pirie, and is a co-creation with seven learning disabled and autistic artists who also perform in the piece.

4
Review: DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL, London Palladium Photo
Review: DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL, London Palladium

It’s definitely not your regular staged concert. While there isn’t as much character exploration in this instance, the fact-driven numbers are enough to give a morsel of what a complete production could do.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

New Brit School North in Bradford Set to Open in 2026New Brit School North in Bradford Set to Open in 2026
Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's New Musical, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Gets WorkshopLucy Moss and Toby Marlow's New Musical, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Gets Workshop
Glyndebourne Reveals 2024 Season LineupGlyndebourne Reveals 2024 Season Lineup
Full Cast Announced for DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in ConcertFull Cast Announced for DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert

Videos

Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN

Recommended For You