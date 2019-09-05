Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think Of The UK Premiere Of FALSETTOS?

The hotly anticipated UK premiere of Falsettos, the Tony Award winning musical by William Finn and James Lapine opened tonight (5 September) at The Other Palace in London.

The double Tony Award-winning Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon to be bar mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbian neighbours.

Originally created under the spectre of the AIDS crisis, this groundbreaking musical about family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

The cast features Natasha J Barnes, Daniel Boys, Gemma Knight-Jones, Joel Montague, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Oliver Savile, Albert Atack, George Kennedy, Elliot Morris and James Williams. It's directed and choreographed by Tara Overfield-Wilkinson and produced by Selladoor Worldwide.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Andrew Tomlins, BroadwayWorld: The pace is fast, lyrics are thrown at the audience and it's hard to keep up, but it fits in well with the style of these larger-than-life characters - with Daniel Boys, Oliver Savile,Laura Pitt-Pulford and Joel Montague leading a stellar ensemble cast.

Jessie Thompson, Evening Standard: But on the whole this is an intelligent, subversive musical that feels like a neglected gem. The cast expertly tread the fine line between comedy and pathos, with Laura Pitt-Pulford shining as Trina, and Albert Atack as Jason brilliantly conveying the deadpan wit of the lyrics ("My father's a homo - my mother's not thrilled at all").

