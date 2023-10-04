Review: ROSIE JONES: TRIPLE THREAT, Soho Theatre

Rosie Jones is a triple threat in several ways, all of which you will find out throughout her new show, appropriately titled Triple Threat. And, according to Jones, there are only three jokes in the show, and all of them are placed at the end, so you have to wait! Luckily for the audience, regardless of whether Jones considers the rest of her set to be full of jokes or not, the 60 minutes is packed full of hilarious stories and funny observations about life.

One of the main aspects of Jones’ show is her journey to become a national treasure, which starts with waiting for David Attenborough, or as she hilariously calls him, “Penguin Boy,” to die. Apparently to become a national treasure you have to wait for one to die so you can take their place! I found myself on the verge of tears of laughter when Jones played real-life Monopoly in buying a flat in London, which took her to sites like Old Kent Road and Whitechapel, where she asks important questions about whether a hotel could be built in the garden or how old the boiler is.

Jones is a natural storyteller, weaving different stories into her show with ease and connecting them in perfect ways. She is constantly smiling, a beacon of joy even when making vulgar jokes (don’t worry, she promises to only say the c-word three times!). Her observations on life manage to be poignant while still remaining funny, including a particularly great story about sitting next to someone else with cerebral palsy on a bus and getting a look at their dating life. Jones makes it explicitly clear several times that she is only telling her own story, that she is not trying to speak for others, using her experiences to make audiences laugh.

Ultimately, Rosie Jones: Triple Threat is an absolute delight of a show that will have your cheeks hurting from laughing by the end. The show is deceptively simple, using the rule of three to its full advantage and creating a hit for Jones. Who knew joking about David Attenborough’s death could be so funny?

Rosie Jones: Triple Threat is at Soho Theatre until 7 October.