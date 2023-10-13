Review: RIGOLETTO, Royal Opera House

Oliver Mears’s 2021 production of Rigoletto was a great success, managing to highlight all of the heavy-hitting, gritty elements of Verdi’s arguably darkest opera. This revival retains the strengths of the original in its emphasis on the decadence of the Duke and his court, the poverty of Sparafucile and his prostitute sister, and the strife felt by Rigoletto and his daughter Gilda.

The set by Simon Lima Holdsworth creates an amazing visual spectacle that moves between brass-coloured tones at the Duke’s palace with Titian’s Venus of Urbino and The Rape of Europa hanging over the door at different times of the opera, and darker shades of blue during the storm dominating at the conclusion.

The atmosphere has an unmistakable grittiness to it: the decay in the decadence at court is palpable; the destitution of less fortunate people can be felt. It’s a perfect blend of elements. The works of art may seem like comparatively heavy-handed foreshadowing, but it goes hand in hand with the Duke’s indulgence in excess. Ilona Karas’s costumes have the same effect. They are difficult to categorise, which gives the whole performance a bit of an otherworldly feeling that is also apparent in Verdi’s angelic music.

Capti(Rigoletto) AmatuvshinEnkhbat, (Duke of Mantua) Stefan Pop, Rigoletto © ROH 2023. Photo by Tristram Kenton

Julia Jones's conducting is pure perfection; her interpretation of the score brings out the best in the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House. Stefan Pop’s Duke has a delightful punch to it. He acts and sings the part full of nonchalance, in a striking devil-may-care attitude. He is joined by a spectacular Pretty Yende as Gilda, whose control over her voice is simply astonishing. It’s a beautiful sound, full of drama and with an incredible range. Amartuvshin Enkhbat’s Rigoletto is a force to be reckoned with: his deep, imposing baritone is beautifully bitter and vindictive, and thoroughly engaging throughout.

Mears’s production demonstrates a keen feel for drama and a genuinely brilliant reading of Verdi’s opera; when juxtaposed with a musical interpretation as potent as this, it’s a production not likely to be forgotten.

Rigoletto is at the Royal Opera House until 28 November.

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton