Review: PYGMALION, Tabard Theatre

The West End has bid goodbye to My Fair Lady, but a new and more interesting interpretation of Pygmalion emerges in West London by DOT, at the tiny Tabard Theatre.

Many memories spring to mind when you hear the phrases "I'm a good girl I am" or "How do you do?" Some of which may be the striking cockney accent delivered by the wonderous Audrey Hepburn and familiar songs like "I could have danced all night" in the 1965 movie My Fair Lady.

The DOT's touring production of Pygmalion has a stronger focus on the rather unpleasant character of Henry Higgins, rather than the more romanticised musical version My Fair Lady.

The play follows the talented yet cruel Higgins who has a bet with his friend Colonel Pickering that he can make the rough and ragged flower girl, Eliza Doolittle, speak is if she was a member of high society. It follows their journey of her vocal development but also their friendship as polar opposite members of society. They are surprised by one another, and learn from each other, challenging their initial conceptions of the Victorian class system.

Under the direction of Pete Gallagher, Shaw's writing was brought to life in a simple yet effective performance. The connection between Francesca Ottley (Eliza Doolittle) and Christopher Walthorne (Henry Higgins) is palpable. Both actors delivered convincing accents and intense performances.

Jack Matthews, who played a variety of roles including Freddy and Mr Doolittle, contrasted both characters through his convincing accents, body language and pace of speech. His characters were brought to life by his lively interpretation where Andrew Lindfield, who played Colonel Pickering, had a more calming presence.

Walthorne is a standout, who convincingly portrayed Henry Higgins. He captures the unlikability of the character vividly. At one point, he accidentally dropped a flowerpot required for the next scene and, instead of getting flustered or frustrated, he simply laughed in his Higgins manner and quickly fixed the issue.

Even though the cast only consisted of five members, Gallagher's smoothly directs the many prop and costume changes subtly. This revival is intimate, with effective simplicity. However, due to the diminutive size of the theatre, the cast is occasionally overly loud, with excessive projection that made arguments rather jarring to listen to.

As always, the story is very thought provoking; of social differences and the dynamic of those in different classes, even in today's society. This performance effectively demonstrates Shaw's themes of social, economic, and political justice, and the historic social structures of regimented class divide.

Overall it highlights that, regardless of class or station, one should be treated with the respect and the dignity that all human life is entitled to. It is not where one is from but how one is treated. As Shaw conveys through Eliza's powerful words; "The difference between a lady and a flower girl is not how she behaves, but how she is treated".

Pygmalion runs at the Tabard Theatre until 1 October

Photo Credit: Tabard Theatre