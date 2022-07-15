Review: PENNYROYAL, Finborough theatre

In an exclusive piece for BroadwayWorld, playwright Lucy Roslyn spoke of her insecurity during the pandemic and that she felt "the gig was, perhaps, finally up.". She need not have worried. Her new play, Pennyroyal, is a small, but almost perfectly-formed, triumph.

Developed over lockdown, it was originally programmed to premiere at VAULT Festival 2022, and now makes its debut at the Finborough Theatre.



Inspired by Edith Wharton's 1922 novella The Old Maid, Roslyn's play follows the evolving relationship between sisters Daphne and Christine after Daphne is suddenly unable to conceive and Christine decides to donate her eggs to help. As time goes by, through IVF and domestic difficulties, the relationship between the siblings changes forever.

In reality, the egg donation is just one thread in this astute study of the complexities of a sibling relationship. Love, ambition, sexuality, domestic violence and family are just some of the themes touched upon.

There is a lot going on here, but Roslyn has created a very insightful piece of writing; the dialogue is natural, sharply humorous and engages the audience fully, as the characters speak out to the viewers, as well as to each other. You are instantly invested in both their stories.

The play is a captivating two-hander that engages throughout. Writer Roslyn also stars as Christine; sardonic, clever and with hidden depths, Roslyn is fantastic in the role. Madison Clare, as younger sister Daphne, is equally good. Clare neatly shows the evolving emotional turmoil of a young girl who is changed forever by her diagnosis.

The pair have a very convincing relationship and totally persuade in their roles as siblings who can love and hate each other in equal measure. There are some lovely touches such as the sisters pulling a jumper over each other's heads, merciless teasing and a shared love and frustration over a never-seen mother. Their conversations feel organic, particularly in the very recognisable truth of how adult siblings can reduce each other to being children again.

There is only one element in the production that doesn't quite work. No spoilers here, but there is a pivotal moment where one sister changes her mind about where her life is going at the end of the play. This feels rushed and dealt with too quickly in comparison to the rest of the script, where every element is given time to breathe.

Deftly directed by Josh Roche, the tiny space of the Finborough feels welcoming and comfortable, which is appropriate for such a personal story. To share such intimacy almost feels awkward at points, such as the incredibly well-staged fight, but that is often the point of the production. Life is not always comfortable. Thoughtful lighting by Cheng Keng and a simple set by Sophie Thomas adds to the immersion into this story.

Pennyroyal is a beautiful, moving and thoughtful study into a deeply personal relationship. Thank goodness Roslyn didn't retrain in cyber.

Pennyroyal plays at the Finborough Theatre until 6 August

Photo Credit: Helen Murray