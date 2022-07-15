Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: PENNYROYAL, Finborough theatre

The world premiere of Lucy Roslyn's brilliantly poignant play about motherhood and sisterhood

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 15, 2022  
Review: PENNYROYAL, Finborough theatre

Review: PENNYROYAL, Finborough theatre In an exclusive piece for BroadwayWorld, playwright Lucy Roslyn spoke of her insecurity during the pandemic and that she felt "the gig was, perhaps, finally up.". She need not have worried. Her new play, Pennyroyal, is a small, but almost perfectly-formed, triumph.

Developed over lockdown, it was originally programmed to premiere at VAULT Festival 2022, and now makes its debut at the Finborough Theatre.

Inspired by Edith Wharton's 1922 novella The Old Maid, Roslyn's play follows the evolving relationship between sisters Daphne and Christine after Daphne is suddenly unable to conceive and Christine decides to donate her eggs to help. As time goes by, through IVF and domestic difficulties, the relationship between the siblings changes forever.

In reality, the egg donation is just one thread in this astute study of the complexities of a sibling relationship. Love, ambition, sexuality, domestic violence and family are just some of the themes touched upon.

There is a lot going on here, but Roslyn has created a very insightful piece of writing; the dialogue is natural, sharply humorous and engages the audience fully, as the characters speak out to the viewers, as well as to each other. You are instantly invested in both their stories.

The play is a captivating two-hander that engages throughout. Writer Roslyn also stars as Christine; sardonic, clever and with hidden depths, Roslyn is fantastic in the role. Madison Clare, as younger sister Daphne, is equally good. Clare neatly shows the evolving emotional turmoil of a young girl who is changed forever by her diagnosis.

The pair have a very convincing relationship and totally persuade in their roles as siblings who can love and hate each other in equal measure. There are some lovely touches such as the sisters pulling a jumper over each other's heads, merciless teasing and a shared love and frustration over a never-seen mother. Their conversations feel organic, particularly in the very recognisable truth of how adult siblings can reduce each other to being children again.

There is only one element in the production that doesn't quite work. No spoilers here, but there is a pivotal moment where one sister changes her mind about where her life is going at the end of the play. This feels rushed and dealt with too quickly in comparison to the rest of the script, where every element is given time to breathe.

Deftly directed by Josh Roche, the tiny space of the Finborough feels welcoming and comfortable, which is appropriate for such a personal story. To share such intimacy almost feels awkward at points, such as the incredibly well-staged fight, but that is often the point of the production. Life is not always comfortable. Thoughtful lighting by Cheng Keng and a simple set by Sophie Thomas adds to the immersion into this story.

Pennyroyal is a beautiful, moving and thoughtful study into a deeply personal relationship. Thank goodness Roslyn didn't retrain in cyber.

Pennyroyal plays at the Finborough Theatre until 6 August

Photo Credit: Helen Murray



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

... (read more about this author)

Tenor Russell Thomas Says Casting A Black Man As OTELLO Is Nothing To Celebrate
July 14, 2022

Celebrated tenor Russell Thomas has said that his casting as the first black man to play the lead in Otello at the Royal Opera House is no cause for celebration, according to The Times.
Get 24hr Pre-Sale Tickets For The Globe Winter Season 2022/23
July 14, 2022

Get 24hr Pre-Sale Tickets For @The_Globe Winter Season 2022/23, including the bombastic Henry V, bloodthirsty Titus Andronicus, and soaring The Winter’s Tale
Indiana Lown-Collins Wins This Year's JMK Award
July 14, 2022

The JMK Trust has announced that Indiana Lown-Collins wins this year’s JMK Award with her production of The Solid Life of Sugar Water by Jack Thorne. Presented in partnership with the Orange Tree Theatre, the production forms part of Artistic Director Paul Miller’s final season at the venue and opens on 19 October, with previews from 15 October, and runs until 12 November.
West End Backstage Workers Reject 10% Pay Rise
July 13, 2022

The Stage has reported that West End backstage workers have voted to reject the 10% pay increase offer from the Society of London Theatre, which union BECTU criticised for having 'strings attached'.  
Exclusive Ticket Prices For GREASE: THE MUSICAL
July 13, 2022

Get Exclusive Ticket Prices For Grease: The Musical From Just £20! Book by 16 July.