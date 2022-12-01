Review: PANTOLAND, Streaming Online

It is fast approaching Christmas, and we are well into panto season - so what better time to settle down at home to watch one of children's television's greats in full creative mode?

The latest digital festive treat from Panto Online and Peter Duncan is named Pantoland, but unlike the previous two productions, the connection is rather vague. Still, there are stories, characters, and silliness enough to go around.



Duncan plays Dame Dolly Doughnut, a daredevil, storyteller, and songstress. It's a winning triple threat even if there is a much smaller cast this time around and no real plot. Remember how this lively performer used to dice with danger in Blue Peter days? Age has not dimmed the devil in the dare.



In the hour's running time, we meet Aladdin and the magic carpet, Captain Hook, Smee and the Crocodile, Little Red Riding Hood, two amusing muppets Gnasher and Blue Ears, and a whole wall of singers popping out like advent calendar gifts.



Locations take us out of Duncan's garden and out onto the Little Ouse river, but a large chunk of proceedings focus on would-be inventor Alexis (a tale told in drawings) and his early life as a baker's boy (a lively piece of puppetry).



The usual panto call-backs and set pieces are present and correct, and the songs, both original and traditional, are simple and catchy. Little ones seeking fun and entertainment will find it here, but if you are looking for a traditional panto with a linear tale this isn't it.



There are topical moments for the parents - the new king is namechecked, as is the World Cup. There's also a fair bit of slapstick in the classic Dame tradition, with the requisite frilly knickers and dodgy eyelashes.



These shows grew out of the Covid pandemic, when we all needed a bit of escapism and a pick me up. Duncan (who also writes, directs and contributes to the prop-making) and team should be applauded for continuing to engage in a form that is not only accessible but also made available to schools and care homes.

Pantoland is amusing, performed with aplomb, well-filmed and edited, and absolutely charming.



This year, you can access Pantoland along with Jack and the Beanstalk and Cinderella, for a family package deal of £15.