Review: OUTLIER, Jack Studio

There are times when Outlier dazzles, but the script fails to explore more complex topics

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 3 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 4 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert

Review: OUTLIER, Jack Studio

Review: OUTLIER, Jack Studio One-man shows tackling queer experiences aren’t hard to come by. They’re, rightfully, being given platforms across the fringe scene. Home to a plethora of unique stories, the queer community is ripe for creative exploration. From coming out and hook-up culture to homophobia and sexual violence, there are complex narratives that provide rich bases for creatives.

Marcus Bateson’s Outlier scratches at some of these issues and provides some compelling insights. However, running at under 50 minutes, it never truly hits the mark. Maybe because it isn’t given nearly enough time to do so.

James (Conor Murray) is a 19-year-old Irish university student. He is navigating the daunting task of being a gay man at university – and is facing the seemingly haunting reality of loneliness. So, naturally, he’s on Grindr. While listening to his ‘ultra-woke’ flatmate talk about his relationship problems, he prepares for a late-night hook-up in a sports field. When James slips in the mud, and the atmosphere turns even more grim, his desperation for a warm body grows smaller. Despite his articulation of such, his hook-up partner disobeys his pleas and violates him – something James must now confront to eradicate his inner turmoil, fuelled by lying to himself and those around him.

Outlier’s issues aren’t easy to deal with and it is commendable that writer, Marcus Bateson, is able to provide some pertinent commentary on the “curated age” that we live in, in such a short time. At first, his script thrives with humour that is current and fast-paced with references to trendy obsessions on Tik Tok and hot-topic debates such as the commercialisation of homosexuality. It is in these first 20 minutes that his script is at its best.

However, he begins to navigate more complex topics, the script fails to ever explore them deep enough to warrant an emotional reaction. Bateson touches on how sexual assault is often excused in the queer community due to the inhumane nature of hook-up culture. He also shines a light on the confusing post-coming-out journey queer teenagers face.

However, through only exploring these issues at their surface level, the result of his inquest into queer experience seems rather confused. He further confuses with a short monologue towards the end about “finding a mate” – something that seems completely mismatched at this point in James’ story. Bateson is a talented writer – his humour and poetic-style verses are proof of this – he just needs to delve deeper and provide more focus to this script. 

Adding another 30 minutes to this script would be beneficial. Not only to add more complexity but because Conor Murray deserves more time to shine. As James, he is enchanting. His savvy command of the space and ease at engaging with the audience are testaments to what a capable performer he is. He is further illuminated by Theo Foley’s captivating sound design and Ferdy Emmet’s simple, yet highly effective, lighting.

Whether it be with Murray’s performance or its seamless design, there are times when Outlier dazzles. However, in these 45 minutes, it doesn’t do justice to the community it represents or the talents of its team.

Outlier is at the Jack Studio Theatre until 29 July




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
New Musical WINNER to Have Developmental Production at Londons Leicester Square Theatre Photo
New Musical WINNER to Have Developmental Production at London's Leicester Square Theatre

The London Summer Theatre Academy will present a developmental production of the new musical Winner at London's Leicester Square Theatre.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Bence Vág Blog Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Bence Vág Blog

Bence Vág blogs for BroadwayWorld about bringing IMA (Pray) to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Patti Harrison Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Patti Harrison Q&A

BWW caught up with Patti Harrison to chat about bringing My Huge Tits Huge Because They Are Infected Not Fake! to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
Equity Welcomes Shift in ACE’s Position on ENO Photo
Equity Welcomes Shift in ACE’s Position on ENO

Learn about how Equity's campaigning efforts have resulted in a positive shift in the Arts Council England's position on the English National Opera (ENO). Discover the details of ACE's new support for ENO and what it means for the future of the company.

From This Author - Josh Maughan

Review: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS, Jermyn Street TheatreReview: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS, Jermyn Street Theatre
Review: PLAYFIGHT, Seven Dials PlayhouseReview: PLAYFIGHT, Seven Dials Playhouse
Review: BONES, Park TheatreReview: BONES, Park Theatre

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End Video
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You