Review: OUTLIER, Jack Studio

One-man shows tackling queer experiences aren’t hard to come by. They’re, rightfully, being given platforms across the fringe scene. Home to a plethora of unique stories, the queer community is ripe for creative exploration. From coming out and hook-up culture to homophobia and sexual violence, there are complex narratives that provide rich bases for creatives.

Marcus Bateson’s Outlier scratches at some of these issues and provides some compelling insights. However, running at under 50 minutes, it never truly hits the mark. Maybe because it isn’t given nearly enough time to do so.

James (Conor Murray) is a 19-year-old Irish university student. He is navigating the daunting task of being a gay man at university – and is facing the seemingly haunting reality of loneliness. So, naturally, he’s on Grindr. While listening to his ‘ultra-woke’ flatmate talk about his relationship problems, he prepares for a late-night hook-up in a sports field. When James slips in the mud, and the atmosphere turns even more grim, his desperation for a warm body grows smaller. Despite his articulation of such, his hook-up partner disobeys his pleas and violates him – something James must now confront to eradicate his inner turmoil, fuelled by lying to himself and those around him.

Outlier’s issues aren’t easy to deal with and it is commendable that writer, Marcus Bateson, is able to provide some pertinent commentary on the “curated age” that we live in, in such a short time. At first, his script thrives with humour that is current and fast-paced with references to trendy obsessions on Tik Tok and hot-topic debates such as the commercialisation of homosexuality. It is in these first 20 minutes that his script is at its best.

However, he begins to navigate more complex topics, the script fails to ever explore them deep enough to warrant an emotional reaction. Bateson touches on how sexual assault is often excused in the queer community due to the inhumane nature of hook-up culture. He also shines a light on the confusing post-coming-out journey queer teenagers face.

However, through only exploring these issues at their surface level, the result of his inquest into queer experience seems rather confused. He further confuses with a short monologue towards the end about “finding a mate” – something that seems completely mismatched at this point in James’ story. Bateson is a talented writer – his humour and poetic-style verses are proof of this – he just needs to delve deeper and provide more focus to this script.

Adding another 30 minutes to this script would be beneficial. Not only to add more complexity but because Conor Murray deserves more time to shine. As James, he is enchanting. His savvy command of the space and ease at engaging with the audience are testaments to what a capable performer he is. He is further illuminated by Theo Foley’s captivating sound design and Ferdy Emmet’s simple, yet highly effective, lighting.

Whether it be with Murray’s performance or its seamless design, there are times when Outlier dazzles. However, in these 45 minutes, it doesn’t do justice to the community it represents or the talents of its team.

Outlier is at the Jack Studio Theatre until 29 July