Review: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS, Jermyn Street Theatre

It is not often that Fringe venues act as platforms for important narratives from the older generation. Based on tonight’s performance of After All These Years, I can only ask ‘Why not?’. After winning the 2023 Outstanding Theatre Award at Brighton Fringe, After All These Years transfers to the Jermyn Street Theatre where I am sure it will enjoy continued success.

Over three acts, we follow two couples – Alfred (Jeffrey Holland) and Joan (Judy Buxton) and Charlie (Graham Pountney) and Marianne (Carol Ball) – as they navigate their infamous friendship at a transformative point in their lives; their older age.

Years after their careers as acclaimed chorus performers, act one finds the men in a grotty pub in a seaside town. They muse over symptomatic tendencies of old age where ‘Alf’ desperately tries to remember the name of a TV weather presenter. Soon they’re in the deep end, discussing the “chore” of a sex life in the later years of life and, later, a secret affair. Further skeletons are only brought out of the closet in Act 2 where the women fall victim to the consequences of the secrets they’ve kept their whole lives – I won’t share more as there are some truly terrific surprises.

Act three follows a short - and unnecessary - scene break, where the audience is asked to remain seated. We end with total carnage as the four friends meet up two years later, confronting the secrets spilled one fateful afternoon in a seaside town. At times, I feel there are too many secrets to focus on. It may have been interesting for writer, Giles Cole, to focus on one of the many issues he raises instead of spreading the script a little thin at times, trying to cover several.

However, Cole’s script gives these four accomplished actors plenty to work with. It is clear from the continuous laughter from those around me that this piece is most relatable – and appreciated – by those of the generation. Cole intertwines great sincerity with natural humour which makes the surprisingly – and I know I am naïve – complex issues more palpable.

As someone part of Gen Z, I now know I am at fault when I name the issues faced at old age as only frailty or disease. Instead, After All These Years exposes that there is significant emotional turmoil in confronting the secrets of our lives and deciding whether we right our wrongs before we pass on. When the characters here continue to fight for their identities, love, and aspirations, it is a testament to the strength required to simply be human. With this message, this script shines.

The commendable writing is brought to life with astonishing performances by all four actors; it is clear they are masters of their craft. Jeffrey Holland’s emotional and physical development as an aging, and ailing, Alfred truly pulls on our heartstrings. Carol Ball’s transformation as a newfound Marianne who takes ownership of her life is wonderful to witness. As the naughtier pair, Judy Buxton and Graham Pountney continuously draw the audience into this fast-paced narrative.

Graham Pountney’s direction, however, is unfortunately not as strong as his performance. His touch is simple throughout, no doubt due to his involvement as an actor, however, it flaws the piece at pertinent times. Often, in Act 2 when the ladies are in the throes of emotional conversation, they are placed at opposite ends of the stage which diffuses the energy and makes establishing a believable dynamic harder for the actors. The actors also feel distant in the final act – drawing them in would have helped convey that this is a pot about to boil over. It may have been a better idea to bring in another eye so that these choices don’t detract from the obvious strengths of the piece.

It’s exclaimed that “he has nothing to do with himself now that he doesn’t have something to put a suit and tie on for” and we sense a lack of purpose that the older generation may feel. However, After All These Years exhibits the vital purpose they hold, as teachers of our humanity. After two hours at the Jermyn Street Theatre watching such thrilling performances, I feel privileged to be walking the path these actors have paved.

After All These Years is at the Jermyn Street Theatre until 29 July.

Photo Credit: Julian Winslow