Review: NINETEEN GARDENS, Hampstead Theatre

The world premiere of Magdalena Miecznicka's first play in English is an excellent chance for discussion.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 3 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED
Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfiel Photo 4 Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfield

Review: NINETEEN GARDENS, Hampstead Theatre

Review: NINETEEN GARDENS, Hampstead Theatre Hampstead Theatre has always been a hub of original creativity. Even in these artistic direction-less times, it’s still managing to nurture new voices, like Magdalena Miecznicka. Now based in London, she has produced a number of novels and plays in her native Poland and there probably isn’t a better location for her London debut than Swiss Cottage. Directed by the venue’s Associate Director, Alice Hamilton, Nineteen Gardens is a short hour of bitter satire about privilege, unfairness, and opportunity.

The end of their illicit affair ruined Aga’s life. She lost her husband as well as her reputation, but John came out of it unscathed. While she budgets her bus money and takes crazy shifts as a hotel cleaner, he goes home to his wife and six-bedroom house after a multitude of dinner parties in Primrose Hill. Miecznicka is a clever writer. The class divide between her characters is addressed by casual lifestyle comments and John’s intrigue for Aga’s stories that revolve around a reality that’s totally alien to him. She’s a poverty chic novelty to him.

Review: NINETEEN GARDENS, Hampstead Theatre
David Sturzaker and Olivia Le Andersen in Nineteen Gardens

It’s a playfully political and cynical play, full of humour and resolute observations that lie just below the surface of an engaging plot. In truth, it’s surprisingly gripping for an idea that’s, at its core, quite a basic tale of vengeful blackmail that leads to nothing. It’s all due to the entrancing battle of accusations that unfolds on Miecznicka’s page. Hamilton suspends the action in time and space, letting it develop against a totally white set designed by Sarah Beaton. Without much of a visual context, everything might as well be happening in Aga’s head. 

A snappy, beckoning pace is built on a magnetic dynamic between Olivia Le Anderson and David Sturzaker. He is an irritatingly unlikeable and entitled posh man who’s as oblivious as he is emotionally immature and egotistical, while she is a smart foreign working class woman who got wrapped up in the fantasy of a better life. Their two backgrounds engage in a dangerous waltz that ultimately reiterates the fact that the ruling class consistently comes out on top. It’s deliciously frustrating to watch.

Review: NINETEEN GARDENS, Hampstead Theatre
David Sturzaker and Olivia Le Andersen in Nineteen Gardens

She builds her case with biting sarcasm and warranted cruelty while he remains unrepentant and sleazy. An enticing rhythm ties the production together, with smooth chronological movements carried out with a change in lights (Jamie Platt) and a flash of classical music (Max Pappenheim). John’s perfect public school cadence and Aga’s pointed Eastern European accent (though Le Anderson is Scandinavian) clash within a striking chemistry that's solidified by Hamilton's light-handed, effective direction.

The actors orbit around one another, advancing and retreating with each blow they deploy. Once the sad realisation that Aga isn’t going to win hits, John becomes an overblown version of himself and each vexatious trait of his turns into a mean taunt. Nineteen Gardens is one of those layered pieces. Some will see a callous attempt at arbitrary retaliation, others will find an extremely detailed representation of English society. It's an excellent opportunity for discussion.

Nineteen Gardens runs at Hampstead Theatre until 9 December.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: Inside Flying Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG in the West End Photo
Photos: Inside Flying Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG in the West End

Mischief's Peter Pan Goes Wrong sails into the West End for 7½ weeks only at the Lyric Theatre this Christmas (Thursday 23 November 2023 – Sunday 14 January 2024, with a Gala Performance on Tuesday 28 November) before continuing to tour the UK. Check out all new photos from flying rehearsal here!

2
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert Photo
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert

Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit will also headline the previously announced My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert.

3
Photos: First Look at Underbellys LA CLIQUE Photo
Photos: First Look at Underbelly's LA CLIQUE

Get a first look at this years cast of Olivier Award-winning La Clique.  Check out photos here!

4
Review: THE LOVE OF DON PERLIMPLÍN AND BELISA IN THE GARDEN, Cervantes Theatre Photo
Review: THE LOVE OF DON PERLIMPLÍN AND BELISA IN THE GARDEN, Cervantes Theatre

Paula Paz's unique staging of Lorca's brief but compelling play finds plenty in its text and invites the audience to find even more.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... Cindy Marcolina">(read more about this author)

Review: BRENDA'S GOT A BABY, New Diorama TheatreReview: BRENDA'S GOT A BABY, New Diorama Theatre
Review: IRVINE WELSH'S PORNO, Arts TheatreReview: IRVINE WELSH'S PORNO, Arts Theatre
Review: BOY PARTS, Soho TheatreReview: BOY PARTS, Soho Theatre
Review: I, DANIEL BLAKE, Stratford EastReview: I, DANIEL BLAKE, Stratford East

Videos

Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO

Recommended For You