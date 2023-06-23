Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Shaftesbury Theatre

The adaptation of the much beloved 90’s film arrives in London.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Shaftesbury Theatre

Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Shaftesbury Theatre Creating a stage musical of Mrs. Doubtfire, a much beloved 90’s film with an even more beloved Robin Williams at its helm, could in theory be disastrous. Happily, my inner child is thrilled to report that Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson’s adaptation is not only a sensitive homage to the original, but delivers compelling performances and a modern twist that combine to create a nostalgic, relatable…and hilarious piece of theatre.

Mrs Doubtfire tells the story of out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard, who is charismatic yet chaotic, and unable to hold down a stable lifestyle. During his divorce proceedings, he invents the character of a nanny called Euphegenia Doubtfire in an attempt to stay in his children’s lives and be with them every day. As the months progress, he realises what it means to be a good parent and how Mrs. Doubtfire proves to be his greatest role yet.

Gabriel Vick as Daniel Hillard undoubtedly has a huge act to follow in Robin Williams, but miraculously he’s able to embody the best – most recognisable – elements of Williams whilst simultaneously injecting his own unique interpretation. Some of you might be familiar with Vick from his stint in Once the Musical where he performed in the ensemble mastering multiple instruments…and his role in Mrs Doubtfire is no less versatile. He has powerful vocals that can handle Wayne and Karey Kirkpatricks’s erratic score, veering from pop to rock and everything in between. His impressions are first rate and is able to switch convincingly from clown to concerned father within minutes. This is one of the most demanding male roles in current musical theatre, both physically and emotionally, and Vick handles it brilliantly. I can’t wait to see what future roles this leading man status will deliver him.

Fans of the film will be more than satisfied as the audience are treated to many of the classic scenes - the cream-pie face mask, the farcical costume swap during dinner…and Miranda Hillard’s ‘THE WHOLE TIME’ realisation that Mrs. Doubtfire, is, in fact, not who she thought she was. Samuel Edwards as Stuart Dunmire, Miranda’s love interest, does an excellent job with a 2-dimensional character…some might say is slightly wasted in this role, particularly having seen him in his recent stint in Anything Goes. But I will say that this theatre fan very much appreciated the ‘dancing through life’ lyric and accompanying foot slide during one of his solos. If you know, you know.

Mrs. Doubtfire is a surprisingly original creation, modernised for a contemporary audience without detracting from the charm of the original. Not only is it a fantastically fun night out, it has heart...and that alone is worth the ticket price.



