Review: MEETINGS, Orange Tree Theatre

Kalungi Ssebandeke’s revival of Mustapha Matura’s dark comedy cooks up a storm.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 3 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 4 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER

Review: MEETINGS, Orange Tree Theatre

Review: MEETINGS, Orange Tree Theatre As The Statesman says, the late Mustapha Matura was “the most perceptive and humane of Black dramatists writing in Britain. His 1981 satire Meetings can be proof of that, first opening Off-Broadway and now making its first major 21st-century UK return to the Orange Tree Theatre. In his directorial debut, JMK Young Directors Award winner Kalungi Ssebandeke’s production proves why this classic remains hilarious as ever.

High-flying couple Hugh and Jean are constantly stuck in meetings. After Hugh buys a mango from an elderly woman, his desire to eat the Trinidadian foods from his youth leads him to hire the woman’s granddaughter Elsa as a cook. From there, a slippery slope emerges as Hugh questions his identity.

What starts as a broad satire in act one devolves into a literal nightmare as Trinidadian tradition versus Western globalisation comes to a head. Thanks to Mustapha’s irreverent yet grounded script this feels just as relevant forty years later, the ending’s sudden tragedy doesn’t feel forced as Elsa’s arrival disturbs the couple’s often careless status quo. It’s more than just the food Elsa cooks, but it soon turns into larger decisions surrounding the island’s water systems and what the citizens put in their lungs, possibly halting the progress the country has strived for.

Review: MEETINGS, Orange Tree Theatre
Kevin N Golding (Hugh), Bethan Mary-James (Elsa)

Adding to the intimacy of the larger conflict is Olivia Jaimeson’s set. With all the action taking place in the bare bones of a kitchen, it feels cold and sterile before Elsa’s arrival with only Naomi Wright’s costumes indicating Kevin and Jean’s high status and tastes. As Elsa cooks onstage, we’re invited to smell the saltfish aromas as Kevin enjoys one Triniadian meal from the next. Ali Hunter’s lighting and Diane Alison-Mitchell’s movement direction feel high energy and dreamlike for scenes outside the kitchen, occasionally using slow motion transitions.

Kevin N Golding (Play Mas) perfectly conveys the animated enthusiasm of a middle-aged man longing to relive the old days as he excitedly describes saltfish, coo-coo and dumplings. As he questions who and what he is compared to the environment around him, you can see why his downslide can’t be stopped.

Review: MEETINGS, Orange Tree Theatre
Martina Laird as Jean

Equally as captivating is Martina Laird, Hugh’s ambitious and often callous wife Jean, who strives for the material benefits of globalisation in the form of to die for cigarettes she’s creating the campaign form. Carrying her head high when Elsa’s in the room, the face she makes when seeing Elsa wear nothing but a nightgown could cut the tension with a knife. All three actors are amazing in their own right, but it’s Beth Mary-Jane’s (Trouble in Butetown) Elsa who makes an impact, giving her an otherworldly quality as she and Hugh bond over shared love of food.

Riotously funny and a feast for the senses, Ssebandeke’s take on Meetings is an eye-opening look into what identity means as Western culture takes over. Featuring a talented cast who capture the balance of the play’s satire and very real horror, this engaging revival remains as much of a must-watch as it did forty years ago.

Meetings is at the Orange Tree Theatre until 11 November

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Andrea Ling Announced as 2023 Genesis Future Directors Award Recipient Photo
Andrea Ling Announced as 2023 Genesis Future Directors Award Recipient

The Young Vic Theatre and Genesis Foundation is excited to announce Andrea Ling as the 2023 Genesis Future Directors Award recipient.

2
Review: BLACK SABBATH - THE BALLET, Sadlers Wells Photo
Review: BLACK SABBATH - THE BALLET, Sadler's Wells

A stunning celebration of the music of Birmingham legends Black Sabbath performed by the Birmingham Royal Ballet. The combination of heavy metal music with ballet may not seem an obvious one but here we are thanks to the direction of Carlos Acosta, who had the vision to celebrate Birmingham’s most popular musical exports, Black Sabbath, in this three-act ballet from Birmingham Royal Ballet.

3
Tracy-Ann Obermans THE MERCHANT OF VENICE Hires Security Due to Antisemitism Photo
Tracy-Ann Oberman's THE MERCHANT OF VENICE Hires Security Due to Antisemitism

Security has had to be hired for a touring production of The Merchant of Venice due to fears of antisemitic attacks, Tracy-Ann Oberman has revealed.

4
Shawna Hamic and River Medway Will Lead UNFORTUNATE; Full Cast! Photo
Shawna Hamic and River Medway Will Lead UNFORTUNATE; Full Cast!

Shawna Hamic (Orange is the New Black, 1776 on Broadway) will lead the cast of the critically-acclaimed musical parody Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch at Birmingham Hippodrome from Thursday 11 to Saturday 13 April 2024 opposite Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star River Medway as Ariel.

From This Author - Mica Blackwell

Review: MEETINGS, Orange Tree TheatreReview: MEETINGS, Orange Tree Theatre
Review: OWNERS, Jermyn Street TheatreReview: OWNERS, Jermyn Street Theatre
Review: MLIMA'S TALE, Kiln TheatreReview: MLIMA'S TALE, Kiln Theatre
Review: THE FATHER AND THE ASSASSIN, National TheatreReview: THE FATHER AND THE ASSASSIN, National Theatre

Videos

Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End Video
Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central DAPHNE
MJ THE MUSICAL
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You