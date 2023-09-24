Review: L'ELISIR D'AMORE, Royal Opera House

Laurent Pelly's production of Donizetti's opera buffa revived and as popular as ever

By: Sep. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Photo 3 Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024

Review: L'ELISIR D'AMORE, Royal Opera House

Review: L'ELISIR D'AMORE, Royal Opera House What a contrast with La Forza Del Destino (also playing and reviewed here)! But building a season with light and shade is the warp and weft of house programming and 19th century Italian opera does not leave one short of options.

This revival of a much-loved production opens on a ziggurat of haystacks upon which a well-dressed young woman, Adina (a coquettish Nadine Sierra on house debut) is sunning herself, wallowing in the farmworkers' attention. There’s a Neorealism vibe to Chantal Thomas and director, Laurent Pelly’s design, but without the misery amongst the peasants that one might find in a Rossellini movie - indeed, they look well fed and content with life on the land.

Less content with a vita that is proving less than dolce, is Nemorino (Liparit Avetisyan, sporting a classic clown look, too close to the pasta, too far from the razor), pining for Adina, a girl who prefers a new lover every day to the decent, if not exciting and not wealthy, Nemorino.

When the boorish Belcore (Boris Pinkhasovich), a police sergeant who is very pleased with himself, goose-steps into town to woo Adina, she has a decision to make. But our charming klutz has a secret weapon, a love potion (oh yeah…) sold by the dodgy doctor, Dulcamara (Bryn Terfel, never knowingly underselling the ham in his role). Will Adina have second thoughts? Will Nemorino become irresistible to women? Will his unseen, gravely ill, super-rich uncle have a pivotal function in the plot? Well, what do you think?

It’s all great fun and hurtles along at a tremendous pace, the orchestra, under the baton of another house debutant, Sestro Quartini, offered a few, no doubt welcome, pauses in Donizetti’s wonderfully accessible score, when the singers go a cappella. That surprise, seemingly, like so much else in this opera, just injects more joy into the work, the melodramma giocoso billing honoured with drama and laughs.

Sierra delivers the tricky coloratura role with assurance, knowing that she has those very high notes within her range - all done with the necessary pouting that changes to a puzzled look before she sees that a good man (albeit one suddenly basking in wealth unbeknownst to both of them) is the right one for her. Pinkhasovich isn’t quite as obnoxious as he might be (though we can pretty sure he laments the fall of ol' Benito), but he appears to bag a very desirable second prize in Adina’s friend, the gossipy Gianetta (Sarah Dufresne impressing in a super little cameo).

Sporting a magnificently incongruous red suit, Terfel stays just the right side of pantomime with Dulcamara, peddling quackery with a fairground barker’s charm to the peasants, the chorus in fine form with plenty of opportunities taken for a touch of slapstick.

Avetisyan, back in the role he last played in 2017, is the standout, all boyish innocence with Adina, all naive credulity with Dulcamara and, ultimately, all tugging heartstrings with us. His big aria, “Una furtiva lagrima” provides both a welcome change of pace and a showcase for a tenor voice that conveys the simple sincerity that underpins his committed, but not quite neurotically obsessive, pursuit of Adina. 

It’s a lovely night in the theatre, but one wonders if it’s a little too light and fluffy, a little too dependent on types rather than individuals to warrant the highest praise. It’s only Nemorino’s emotional journey that appears fully fleshed out: Adina flips a little too easily, Belcore and Dulcamara are stock characters and Gianetta is there for a vital plot point but little else. 

That said, it’s a surefire crowdpleaser and that’s no bad thing on either side of the fourth wall these days. 

L'elisir d'amore at the Royal Opera House until 10 October      

Photo: Clive Barda

       




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS IN CONCERT at Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS IN CONCERT at Royal Albert Hall

What JRR Tolkien would have thought of Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers is anyone’s guess but one suspects that the Oxford don would rather have enjoyed the live concert treatment at the Royal Albert Hall.

2
Video: Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour

Production highlights from the new production of Calendar Girls the Musical have been released. Watch the cast in action in this video!

3
Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Liverpools Royal Court Photo
Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Liverpool's Royal Court

Sat in Liverpool’s Royal Court Theatre last night, I watched what can only be described as one of the most magnificent theatre shows I have ever seen in my life. Boys From The Blackstuff brings Alan Bleasdale’s 1982 TV series to the stage in a phenomenal adaptation by Sherwood writer James Graham.

4
Southbank Centre Reveals 2023 Winter Show Line-up Photo
Southbank Centre Reveals 2023 Winter Show Line-up

This Winter, the Southbank Centre presents a packed programme of exciting new shows for everyone to enjoy featuring a mix of family events, cabaret, dance, music and comedy. Learn more about the full lineup here!

From This Author - Gary Naylor

Gary Naylor is chief London reviewer for BroadwayWorld (https://www.broadwayworld.com/author/Gary-Naylor) and feels privileged to see so much of his home city's theatre. He writes about ... Gary Naylor">(read more about this author)

Review: LA FORZA DEL DESTINO, Royal Opera HouseReview: LA FORZA DEL DESTINO, Royal Opera House
Review: BATTERSEA BARDOT, New Wimbledon Theatre StudioReview: BATTERSEA BARDOT, New Wimbledon Theatre Studio
Review: TURANDOT, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola TheatreReview: TURANDOT, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola Theatre
Review: ENG-ER-LAND, Arcola TheatreReview: ENG-ER-LAND, Arcola Theatre

Videos

Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch an All-New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month Video
Watch an All-New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You