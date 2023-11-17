Review: LEILA NAVABI: COMPOSITION, Soho Theatre

“I had a new identity - stand-up comedian”

Directed by Luke Hereford, Leila Navabi: Composition is a musical comedy show in which Navabi talks and sings about the theme of identity and how it has played a role in her life, regardless of how much they try to avoid it. She is doing what she said she never wanted to do, all because of BBC Radio Wales.

Navabi begins the show with an introduction to their life, starting with what it was like growing up with a Muslim father and white, Scottish mother, telling stories about the struggles they faced at school once they realised for the first time that they weren’t white like the other children.

From the beginning, Composition is a story of racism and representation, but Navabi controls the narrative in a way that allows you to laugh with her while reflecting on the state of the world. She quickly realises that she “can’t be disciplined” because no one wants to be accused a racism, a realisation that they use to their advantage by becoming a chaotic “imp.”

The show really kicks off once Navabi begins talking about how they became a stand up comedian after being invited to comment on then Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, stating that he looks like Prince Charles in blackface, a joke that leads to the media declaring a “race row” and Navabi being attacked online in horrible ways, including being doxxed and harassed. This leads into Navabi discussing the effects of this one joke and how it started her path as a stand up comedian that brought her to the Soho Theatre.

Navabi shines when she has the chance to perform her songs, especially those about silly topics. I loved her song about realising she was gay for the first time while getting her ears pierced in a Claire’s in a shopping centre in Cardiff, which she refers to as “the best place to find out anything about yourself.” One of the highlights of the show is the one that Navabi claims to be the most embarrassed about, a potato-themed rap with the hilarious name of “Hashbrown,” with dozens of puns about potatoes.

She references a turnip-themed rap several times throughout the show and I honestly would have loved to hear it! Along with catchy songs and witty stories, Navabi also does a great job using props, particularly a clothesline on which she hangs posters with screenshots and images that help them to tell the main story of the show.

There were a few technical issues in the show, including some points in which it was difficult to hear Navabi’s vocals over the keyboard and other instrumentals, but these were quickly forgotten as Navabi and their technical team do a fantastic job with the lighting and other audio aspects of the show, especially moments when Navabi would interact with people over the radio or a phone call. I particularly enjoyed a moment Navabi claimed was her favourite bit from BBC Radio Wales, in which a woman named Sandra is interviewed about her hamsters (I won’t go into any spoilers, but it will have you in tears of laughter).

Ultimately, Leila Navabi: Composition is a funny show that manages to nail the sombre yet hopeful ending that so many shows from the Fringe have made their staple. The show has a truly chaotic and impish vibe, just like Navabi herself would proudly claim as her own.

Leila Navabi: Composition runs until 18 November at Soho Theatre.