Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: HAY FEVER, The Mill at Sonning

The Mill at Sonning celebrates the 50th anniversary of Noel Coward’s death with a serviceable revival of his farcical comedy

Mar. 27, 2023  
Review: HAY FEVER, The Mill at Sonning

Review: HAY FEVER, The Mill at Sonning A staple of the British stage, Noël Coward's Hay Fever was inspired by the playwright's travels in New York meeting an eccentric family. Supposedly, the matriarch wasn't kind to Coward's perceptions of their lifestyle, but this comedy of manners still paid off and has become one of his best known works. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Coward's passing, the charming Mill at Sonning is staging a new revival.

Hay Fever follows the self-absorbed Bliss family: matriarch and retired actress Judith, her snobbish author husband William, naive son Sam, and spoiled daughter Sorel. Through a series of convoluted events, each family member has invited a houseguest over the same weekend where romantic entanglements and nonsense parlour games ensue.

Something Coward himself acknowledged, there's no overarching plot in Hay Fever. Directed by Tam Williams, the decision to combine acts one and two in this traditionally three-act play affects the pacing. Often slow and laborious as characters walk in and out of Michael Holt's fanciful living room, I was left questioning if it was Noël Coward's best work. The snappy dialogue and chuckle-inducing moments are fleeting, as I spent my time wondering if the Blisses were as loathsome as they were perceived a century prior.

While not the wittiest farce, the Mill at Sonning's revival is a visually pleasing one. Michael Holt's aforementioned set design contrasts the manor's opulence with the Blisses' madcap props, complemented by Matt Biss' lighting design (although sometimes too bright). The sound design is not always in sync, but the songs are a welcome addition as the characters strut, dance and run around in their fabulous flapper dresses and dinner suits designed by Natalie Titchener.

The cast is delightful giving their static characters as much humour as the script allowed. Issy van Redwick is enjoyable as Judith Bliss, melodramatically singing and monologuing about her looks fading. Nick Waring is fitting as self-aggrandising author William, while William Pennington plays Sam as so dense you believed he would propose marriage after one kiss with guest Jackie. Emily Panes (also the play's musical director) shines as skittish teenager Sorel, but Joanna Brooks is the standout as beleaguered housekeeper Clara, making something as mundane as singing while clearing a breakfast table applause worthy.

The Blisses' unfortunate houseguests include Daniel Fraser as Judith's young admirer Sandy Tyrrell, looking bewildered as he is caught having salacious trysts in the library and a case of hiccups the next morning. Aretha Ayeh is also fun as flirtatious Myra Arundel until exploding in rage at the Blisses' antics. The performer most at home with the material though is Beth Lilly (The Play That Goes Wrong) as nervous Jackie.

While a well-dressed revival with a strong cast, I wonder if Hay Fever is the right work to celebrate Noël Coward's legacy. When the playwright himself said it wasn't his best piece (it was written in three days while travelling after all), its lack of plot and characterisation remain apparent. Definitely visit The Mill at Sonning, but there are other shows that play more to its and Coward's strengths.

Hay Fever is at The Mill At Sonning until 13 May

Photo Credit: Andreas Lambis




Richmond Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Season Photo
Richmond Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Season
With the weather beginning to warm up and the sun staying up for longer, Richmond Theatre is delighted to ‘spring’ into a new season. Filled with hilarious comedies, fun family shows and big names, audiences are encouraged to picnic on the Green prior to taking their seat in the beautiful Frank Matcham-designed theatre for an evening of entertainment.  
Alexandra Burke Helps Launch This Years Love Your Local Theatre Campaign By The National L Photo
Alexandra Burke Helps Launch This Year's 'Love Your Local Theatre' Campaign By The National Lottery
On World Theatre Day, The National Lottery’s Love Your Local Theatre campaign returns for a second year running, made possible through a partnership with Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, the UK's leading theatre membership organisations committed to making theatre accessible to everyone. 
Leading Theatre Producers Will Illuminate Your Curiosity With A Spotlight On in Honour ff Photo
Leading Theatre Producers Will Illuminate Your Curiosity With 'A Spotlight On' in Honour ff World Theatre Day
In celebration of World Theatre Day 2023, leading West End and Broadway theatre producers have announced that in April 2023 they will be illuminating your curiosity with A Spotlight On.
The Philharmonia Orchestra and Esa-Pekka Salonen Release The Orchestra App for iPhone Photo
The Philharmonia Orchestra and Esa-Pekka Salonen Release The Orchestra App for iPhone
Wise Music Group, Classical Apps, Esa-Pekka Salonen, and the Philharmonia Orchestra have announced the release of The Orchestra for iPhone. The critically acclaimed and award-winning iPad app was originally launched in 2012, and the new launch will bring The Orchestra to a wider audience by making it compatible with iPhone as well as iPad.

From This Author - Mica Blackwell


Review: HEDDA GABLER, Reading Rep TheatreReview: HEDDA GABLER, Reading Rep Theatre
February 28, 2023

Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler has been a vehicle for many actresses to show off their dramatic chops. But when you have Diana Rigg, Ingrid Bergman and Ruth Wilson previously inhabit the titular role, it’s easy to see why. Often dubbed “the female Hamlet,” Ibsen’s titular story breathes new life in Harriet Madeley’s queer spin premiering at Reading Rep.
share