Review: DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL, Southbank Centre

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There are few children’s books which have captured young imaginations quite like Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man series. With millions of copies sold around the world, the beloved comic adventures now leap from page to stage in their European premiere, bringing plenty of colourful chaos, infectious humour and heart warming life lessons to the Southbank Centre. Packed with comic book energy and playful theatricality, Dog Man: The Musical embraces its youthful audience, while delivering more than enough clever humour to entertain the adults accompanying them.



The production immediately establishes the comic inspired world through a stage design which perfectly reflects Pilkey’s instantly recognisable sketchbook style. Audiences are welcomed by George, played by Ricardo Mendes, and Harold, played by Peter Lavery, who enthusiastically explain how they have decided to transform their homemade comic strip into a musical after seeing others achieve the same feat. Their enthusiasm becomes the framework for the entire production, with the pair regularly returning to narrate and shape the unfolding adventure.



The opening musical number quickly introduces the colourful cast of characters and launches the audience into Dog Man’s wonderfully ridiculous origin story. Following an unfortunate accident, a daring scientific procedure combines the head of a faithful dog with the body of a police officer, creating the city’s unlikely hero. The memorable Kaboom umbrella provides a delightful introduction to this bizarre transformation and perfectly captures the playful spirit of the books.



Rather than presenting one continuous narrative, the musical recreates several favourite comic adventures through an episodic structure which celebrates some of Pilkey’s best loved stories. The format allows younger audience members to enjoy a constant stream of imaginative escapades, without losing momentum.

Sam Kipling delivers an exceptional performance as the wonderfully self absorbed Petey. His comic timing is superb and his powerful vocals shine throughout, particularly during a hilarious number celebrating his own brilliance with remarkable confidence and clarity. Equally exceptional is Vanessa Dumatey who brings boundless energy to Flippy, whose transformation from harmless fish into a dangerous cyborg villain, after a mix up with fish food and brain dots, becomes one of the production’s most entertaining storylines. Her physical performance perfectly captures the character’s increasingly outrageous ambitions, as she sets out to defeat Dog Man.



One of the production’s greatest strengths lies within Petey’s decision to clone himself and unexpectedly creates Li’l Petey, a kitten completely devoid of their father’s wicked instincts. Rebecca-Jo Roberts is utterly charming in the role, delivering a wonderfully sweet performance filled with warmth and innocence. Her joyful song celebrating happiness is one of the musical’s standout moments, showcasing an exceptional vocal range, whilst radiating infectious positivity. The relationship between Li’l Petey and Dog Man becomes the beating heart of the production, offering emotional depth amongst the comic madness.



Renan Teodoro is thoroughly engaging as Dog Man. Despite no wording, he creates an enormously likeable hero through expressive physical theatre, energetic movement and comic timing. His long acting out sequence with the Chief of Police generates many laughs, whilst his growing bond with Li’l Petey provides some touching moments.

Act Two explores themes of redemption as Petey slowly begins to recognise the consequences of his selfish behaviour and attempts to rebuild his fractured relationship with Li’l Petey. Alongside another wonderfully mischievous musical number featuring the deliciously wicked Evil ABCs, the production gently reminds its audience that friendship, forgiveness and compassion are far more powerful than revenge.



Directed and choreographed by Jen Wineman, the production never loses sight of its young audience. The pace remains brisk, the humour delightfully silly and the performances bursting with enthusiasm from start to finish. While some adults may find the episodic storytelling occasionally sacrifices narrative depth, it remains faithful to the spirit of Pilkey’s comic books and consistently captures the excitement children experience when reading them.



Dog Man: The Musical is a joy as it never underestimates its audience. Beneath the energetic songs, colourful characters and wonderfully ridiculous adventures, sits a heartfelt message about kindness, empathy and choosing friendship over conflict. It is a silly family musical which celebrates imagination, while reminding audiences of every age that being a hero often begins with simply being kind.

Dog Man: The Musical is on a UK tour until 28 October 2025

Suitable for ages 5+, the running time is 1 hour and 40 minutes with an interval

Photo ​​​​​​​Credits: Mark Senior

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