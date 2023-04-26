Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: DIXON AND DAUGHTERS, National Theatre

Review: DIXON AND DAUGHTERS, National Theatre

A co-production with Clean Break, this domestic drama is running at the Dorfman

Apr. 26, 2023  

Review: DIXON AND DAUGHTERS, National Theatre Co-produced by Clean Break, the organisation working with women with lived experience of the criminal justice system or at risk of entering it, Dixon and Daughters offers a powerful perspective on the decisions that can shape our lives.

Mary (Brid Brennan) is coming home to Yorkshire after a six-month prison sentence. As her daughters and granddaughter try to make her welcome, we slowly find out what dark secrets are being hidden within the paper-thin, gauzed walls of this ordinary house.

Bernie (Liz White) is the brisk and efficient older sister, the organiser; while Julie (Andrea Lowe) has just walked away from an abusive marriage and is battling a drink problem. Ella (Yazmin Kayani), Bernie's daughter, seems settled at university, but she has her own hidden issues.

Into this dynamic comes Briana (Alison Fitzjohn), Mary's stepdaughter, whose testimony condemned her to prison, and whose years of abuse at the hands of her (now dead) father have left her facing life on a literal knife edge, masking her anger within a calm exterior.

Mary's bitterness and antipathy against Briana and Julie hides many years of domestic drama and delusions, underlined by the noises and musical cues witnessed as the characters progress around Kat Heath's two-level set. With sound by Sinead Diskin and lighting by Paule Constable, Dixon and Daughters is always atmospheric without taking attention away from the plot.

Director Roisin McBrinn keeps the action moving between living room, kitchen, bedroom, stairs. This is a busy place where to stop and reflect for a second might bring too many bad memories tumbling down. Doors slam, shadows stay still, incriminating moments are hidden.

This is a story about fear, silence, and survival. While Mary resolutely refuses to face any sort of reality about her family, she forms a bond with a fellow ex-prisoner, Leigh, who despite dealing with her own trauma, seems to take on the role of Fool to Mary's Lear, offering pithy asides and manic laughter, while also needing the cocoon of a maternal figure. Notably, Mary gives up her bed to Leigh, while reacting with anger to Julie sleeping there.

A domestic drama written in 2018, but held back from performance due to the pandemic, Clean Break and Deborah Bruce's play feels a little uneven at times but has important points to make about family abuse behind closed doors.

Mary's first thought on returning home is to attend the cemetery to clean her husband's gravestone, pitting the dead against the living. In her close-knit Northern community, what people think is her main concern; her husband's reputation.

Dixon and Daughters has more of the tense and horrific about it than some other abuse-based tales which have recently come to the stage. Bruce's script is frank, funny, and sad, but comes to a resolution a bit too quickly. Still, this play proves to be a strong piece which leaves us wondering what we really know about our friends and neighbours.

Dixon and Daughters at National Theatre, Dorfman until 10 June

Photo Credit: Helen Murray




Georgina Onuorah Will Play Dorothy in THE WIZARD OF OZ at The London Palladium This Summer Photo
Georgina Onuorah Will Play Dorothy in THE WIZARD OF OZ at The London Palladium This Summer
Georgina Onuorah will play the lead role of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz this summer. Georgina is currently playing Ado Annie in the critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning production of Oklahoma! (Wyndham's Theatre).
ELF THE MUSICAL Will Return to The Dominion Theatre in November Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL Will Return to The Dominion Theatre in November
Due to popular demand, ELF the smash hit musical returns to London's Dominion Theatre for a second consecutive year to play a strictly limited season from 15 November 2023 until 6 January 2024. After a seven-year absence from the West End, ELF's 2022 sold-out run at the Dominion was further proof of the production's public and critical success.
The Royal Opera House Reveals 2023/24 Season Photo
The Royal Opera House Reveals 2023/24 Season
The Royal Opera House has announced its 2023/24 Season, unveiling a bold programme of thrilling new work, UK premieres and much-loved revivals, alongside the biggest national learning programme in our history, exciting new regional partnerships, and a host of daytime events, behind the scenes tours, exhibitions and artistic Insights at our home in the heart of Covent Garden. 
Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £66 for ASPECTS OF LOVE Photo
Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £66 for ASPECTS OF LOVE
‘Nothing in the world will ever be the same’ 34 years after having starred in the original West End production, Michael Ball returns to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated musical Aspects of Love at the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season, this time playing the role of George. 

From This Author - Louise Penn

Louise is a former librarian who has been consuming theatre since childhood. Her particular interests are female-led theatre, queer theatre and shows about mental health, but she also loves musical... (read more about this author)


Review: THE SILENCE AND THE NOISE, StreamingReview: THE SILENCE AND THE NOISE, Streaming
April 18, 2023

Raw, brutal, twisted, and full of rich wordplay, this play makes its political points and highlights a relationship which uses regret, mistakes, and teasing to hide what is really happening at its core. It is less the star-crossed young lovers of Shakespeare than the smack-stained children of a modern wasteland. 
Review: HAMLET, Streaming, Recorded at Bristol Old VicReview: HAMLET, Streaming, Recorded at Bristol Old Vic
April 3, 2023

John Haidar’s production of Hamlet ... is a briskly modern piece which fizzes with primal urges, adding a new lens to a a familiar text. Very accessible to those new to the play, and a thoughtful treatment for those who know the plot well, this Hamlet is a 'palpable hit'.
Review: CREATURE BY AKRAM KHAN, Sadler's WellsReview: CREATURE BY AKRAM KHAN, Sadler's Wells
March 24, 2023

Creature is a fascinating experiment, but requires a familiarity with both pieces of source material and a constant attention to what is going on in the story. This may ultimately isolate the audience from full enjoyment. It has much to say on experimentation and torture, but doesn’t quite make the connection we need to feel involved and engaged.
Review: BALLET BLACK - PIONEERS, Barbican TheatreReview: BALLET BLACK - PIONEERS, Barbican Theatre
March 10, 2023

Returning to London with their double bill, Pioneers, Ballet Black continue to enhance their reputation as Britain’s most diverse and daring ballet company.  
Review: FAMILIE FLÖZ FESTE, Peacock TheatreReview: FAMILIE FLÖZ FESTE, Peacock Theatre
February 3, 2023

Familie Flöz are back in London for the first time in over a decade, with their fifth visit the London International Mime Festival, and their mask storytelling keeps its noted style and substance.  Feste is a fairy tale for adults which is both amusing and poignant, with Familie Flöz’s special blend of cutting glances and political commentary.
share