Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: DEBATE: BALDWIN VS BUCKLEY, Stone Nest

An American production comes to these shores for the first time - and unmissably so

Mar. 22, 2023  
Review: DEBATE: BALDWIN VS BUCKLEY, Stone Nest Review: DEBATE: BALDWIN VS BUCKLEY, Stone Nest For those of a certain age, it's a jarring opening. An old school black and white portable TV fires up and there, in grainy, flickering, decidedly non-digital images is Norman St John Stevas, in excitable form in front of a baying audience. It's not Question Time in 1981 (and, anyway, I had a Sony Trinitron then) but the Cambridge Union in 1965 with James Baldwin about to debate (as was not said back then, in this country) William F Buckley.

The question? "Has the American dream been achieved at the expense of the American Negro?" Not the easiest to unravel, but that soon becomes half the delight as, after a few earnest words from the undergrads (represented by Christopher Wareham and Tom Kiteley, who manage to be both charming and irritating the way Oxbridge undergrads are) we're off with The Main Event.

And it's hardly a fair fight now, is it lads? Baldwin not only has right on his side, but also the English language too. We feel as much as hear the novelist's power to draw us into a narrative, the essayist's timing in driving home point after point and, pungently, the activist's fire in the belly. It's a tour-de-force delivered with a performance to match by a magical Teagle F. Bougere, who has a striking resemblance to the man himself, but avoids impersonation in favour of capturing the essence of a towering figure in post-war culture.

When it comes to Buckley, Eric T. Miller gives the National Review's editor and Republican Party totem the smirk of the entitled as he goes through a dispiriting precursor to the alt-Right's playbook of deflection and distraction. It's uncanny how often one hears the empty arguments deployed by the "All Lives Matter"-led feeble counter to "Black Lives Matter" in Buckley's exaggerations, misrepresentations and bad faith. Miller skewers his man with his own words.

This the american vicarious production (first seen in 2020) is on these shores for the first time and hits when interest in both men has been fired by James Graham's award-winning Best Of Enemies and could hardly feel more relevant on the day the Metropolitan Police were excoriated in a report into their toxic culture. Adapted and directed by Christopher McElroen, the pace stays high and the more cerebral elements hit home without ever harming the rip-roaring pace. The perfect sweet spot between a polemic and a drama is located, didactic without being preachy and proving one of the most compelling examples of political theatre I've seen in years.

As an aside, I returned to this brilliant clip by Trevor Noah, which updates the issue and its impacts in the near half-century since the Cambridge debate. It's worth four minutes of anyone's time.

Debate: Baldwin vs Buckley at the Stone Nest until 8 April

Photo Credit: Ellie Kuttz





Laura Pitt-Pulford, Anna Unwin, and Danielle de Niese Join Michael Ball in ASPECTS OF LOVE Photo
Laura Pitt-Pulford, Anna Unwin, and Danielle de Niese Join Michael Ball in ASPECTS OF LOVE
Olivier Award-nominated Laura Pitt-Pulford joins the cast of Aspects of Love to play Rose, Anna Unwin will play Jenny and the internationally renowned soprano, Danielle de Niese will play Giulietta. Learn more about the production here!
GöteborgsOperans Danskompani Presents the UK premiere of SKID/SAABA Photo
GöteborgsOperans Danskompani Presents the UK premiere of SKID/SAABA
GöteborgsOperans Danskompani presents the UK premiere of SKID/SAABA, an evening of works by French Belgian choreographer Damien Jalet and Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Sharon Eyal in Sadler's Wells Theatre from Thursday 11 – Saturday 13 May 2023.
Blippi Returns To The UK With Brand New Show BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Photo
Blippi Returns To The UK With Brand New Show BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR
Following the success of the 2023 Olivier Award nominated UK debut show, Blippi: The Musical, Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment with Carter Dixon McGill Productions are proud to announce that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will see the return of the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across the UK.
Seven Dials Playhouse Unveils Updated Artistic Policy and Innovative Associate Programme Photo
Seven Dials Playhouse Unveils Updated Artistic Policy and Innovative Associate Programme
Seven Dials Playhouse has developed a new Associate Artist Scheme, announcing its first two Associate Artists. The Scheme provides an opportunity for artists and creatives, working nationally and internationally, to engage with and collaborate on the organisation’s programmes. Seven Dials Playhouse has also introduced a new Artistic Policy to shape the organisation’s ongoing programmes, and this policy will form the basis of their new season of work.  

From This Author - Gary Naylor

Gary Naylor is chief London reviewer for BroadwayWorld (https://www.broadwayworld.com/author/Gary-Naylor) and feels privileged to... (read more about this author)


Review: DEBATE: BALDWIN VS BUCKLEY, Stone NestReview: DEBATE: BALDWIN VS BUCKLEY, Stone Nest
March 22, 2023

Taut and razor-sharp verbatim adaptation of a famous debate from the 60s is entertaining and enlightening
Review: LEAVING VIETNAM, Park TheatreReview: LEAVING VIETNAM, Park Theatre
March 21, 2023

Richard Vergette's one-man play is never less than engaging, but one wonders why here and why now?
Review: MACBETH, Southwark Playhouse BoroughReview: MACBETH, Southwark Playhouse Borough
March 17, 2023

Flabbergast Theatre take a bold approach to a familiar play and hit and miss along the way
Review: GUYS & DOLLS, Bridge TheatreReview: GUYS & DOLLS, Bridge Theatre
March 16, 2023

As perfectly realised a revival as one could ever hope to see, full honour paid to both the incomparable source material and the times in which we live now
Review: STILL HERE, Jack Studio TheatreReview: STILL HERE, Jack Studio Theatre
March 15, 2023

Mari Lloyd's new play will speak loud and clear to young people today, but misses a chance for dramatic development as its structure all but disallows the chance to see its subjects together in the same space.
share