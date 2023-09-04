Review: COURTNEY PAUROSO: VANESSA 5000 at Soho Theatre

'Courtney Pauroso: Vanessa 5000 is a fun and thought-provoking show that gives Pauroso the chance to show off her incredible clowning abilities. '

By: Sep. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 1 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 2 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 3 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 4 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Review: COURTNEY PAUROSO: VANESSA 5000 at Soho Theatre

Review: COURTNEY PAUROSO: VANESSA 5000 at Soho Theatre

From the second she steps on stage, Courtney Pauroso becomes Vanessa 5000, a sex robot here to display her abilities to us at a tech expo. Dressed in black latex and wearing insanely high heels, Vanessa toddles onto the stage, her eyes wide and expressionless. She is the very picture of an animatronic, swaying back and forth when stopping and even using a Siri-like voice. Pauroso is a brilliant physical comedian who has the audience in the palm of her hand to the point she can fall into the audience and they will catch her without question.

Audience interaction is essential in Vanessa 5000, and no one is safe. When Vanessa asks if the audience wants the show to continue by saying “woo,” she responds “I’m sorry, I didn’t quite get that” and has the audience make orgasmic noises several times throughout the show. Vanessa picks on men in the audience, “anal-lyzing” their data to figure out what their fantasies and desires are. These include some hilarious impressions, a situation between a stepmom and her stepson, and even a reading from Theodore Kaczynski’s book, Industrial Society and Its Future (if you know, you know). One particular audience member, Scott, needed encouragement from the audience to get on stage but ended up becoming one of the highlights of the show. 

Vanessa 5000 focuses on the concept of AI and tackles issues like consent and the humanity behind robots. Indeed, as Vanessa, Pauroso begins to malfunction and starts questioning her own purpose in life instead of simply existing to please men with her programming. Cracks begin to appear in the “perfect” facade Vanessa puts on, both mentally and literally as her wig flies off and she begins to start speaking her mind. 

The show felt like it had several different endings, which was a bit of a disappointment in comparison to the seamless beginning and middle of the show. Vanessa, now upgraded to Vanessa 6000, goes into what she refers to as “goblin mode” and chaos erupts. I won’t go into spoilers, but it is definitely a different tone than the rest of the show, 

Ultimately, Courtney Pauroso: Vanessa 5000 is a fun and thought-provoking show that gives Pauroso the chance to show off her incredible clowning abilities. Vanessa gives the audience a look into what may happen in the future as the line between AI and humanity blurs, forcing us to choose what we will do with the technology we are given.

Courtney Pauroso: Vanessa 5000 runs at the Soho Theatre, Soho Upstairs from 30 August to 16 September at 22:30 with a runtime of 60 minutes




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: FAREWELL MISTER HAFFMANN, Theatre Royal Bath Photo
Review: FAREWELL MISTER HAFFMANN, Theatre Royal Bath

The English language premiere of Farewell Mister Haffman at Theatre Royal Bath’s intimate Ustinov studio is the most gripping, funny and startling play you’re likely to see this year.

2
Review: PROM 63: THE RITE BY HEART at Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: PROM 63: THE RITE BY HEART at Royal Albert Hall

Prom 63: The Rite By Heart is a story of two parts, the same structure as The Rite of Spring itself. In Part One, actors and musicians come together to tell the story of how Stravinsky created The Rite of Spring. In Part Two, the Aurora Orchestra performs the Rite of Spring by memory with not a music stand in sight. 

3
Alfie Boe And Penny Smith Announced As Hosts For SCALA RADIO PRESENTS: CLASSICS AT CHRISTM Photo
Alfie Boe And Penny Smith Announced As Hosts For SCALA RADIO PRESENTS: CLASSICS AT CHRISTMAS

Scala Radio presenter Penny Smith and acclaimed tenor Alfie Boe have been announced as the hosts of Scala Radio Presents: Classics at Christmas. Presented by Scala Radio, this festive feast of Christmas classics and classical bangers performed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will be taking place once again at The London Palladium on Sunday November 26th at 3pm.

4
Mischief Supports Batterseas Wear Blue For Rescue This September Photo
Mischief Supports Battersea's Wear Blue For Rescue This September

Mischief has announced their support for Battersea’s ‘Wear Blue for Rescue’ throughout September, spreading the word and sharing the love for the wonderful rescue dogs and cats who really need a second chance in life, both here in the UK and around the world.

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

Review: PROM 63: THE RITE BY HEART at Royal Albert HallReview: PROM 63: THE RITE BY HEART at Royal Albert Hall
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and FandomsInterview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL, Assembly George Square StudiosEDINBURGH 2023: Review: POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL, Assembly George Square Studios
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GOD CATCHER, Underbelly, Bristo Square, ErmintrudeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: GOD CATCHER, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Ermintrude

Videos

Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
WICKED

Recommended For You