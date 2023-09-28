Review: CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL, Menier Chocolate Factory

Tender, empowering and entertaining.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Review: CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL, Menier Chocolate Factory Written and directed by Ben Elton, Close Up: The Twiggy Musical is fast paced jukebox biopic of the iconic Twiggy is a moving but entirely relatable story; although she is an international superstar, her life portrayed within this show highlights some of the more personal moments.

The narrative begins with the meeting of her parents in 1933 and takes us through to follow her birth and life primarily focussing on her life through early teen years and her post-modelling career.

The narrative focus on her actual modelling career is minimal; there is a level of assumed knowledge around her life and career which means that this show may be appreciated more by the generations for whom the music and fashion will evoke a nostalgic response. This is encouraged throughout by playful references not only to the big pop culture moments and defining moments of the late sixties and seventies in London, but also with smaller more subtle moments. References such as a dinner reservation at the Berni Inn may well be lost on younger audience members but for those who catch them, these moments play to a nostalgic trip down memory lane back to these days gone by.

Elena Skye carries the show as a young Twiggy and captures her character wonderfully. She narrates the story to the audience with the perspective of a Twiggy reflecting back on her life from 2023. This leads to a curious mix of perspective, especially around the reflections on how culture and society have developed in the years since Twiggy’s rise to fame. 

Within the first act there are a flurry of ‘back in the day’ comments which somehow simultaneously imply that things were much easier back in the good old days, whilst also recognising that some of the situations experienced for Twiggy were exasperated by the societal expectations of 1960 which would hopefully not be as prevalent in 2023. Perhaps as an attempt to remain neutral or to avoid any strong polarising opinions, the result is a somewhat confused stance on political matters which probably didn’t need to be mentioned at all.

The second act avoids many of these issues as the focus is shifted more to her acting career and marriage to Michael Witney portrayed by Darren Day. He plays the complicated character well, a stark contradiction to the vibrant performance of Matt Corner’s Justin de Villeneuve in the first act.

The music used within the show and the narrative is contemporary to the era of the scene portrayed, starting with a pre-war dance hall number for the meeting of her parents in 1933. The popular music selections range from these early numbers through to current music from as recent as 2019. They are beautifully performed by the whole ensemble, but especially Elena Skye who adds heart and depth to songs to deliver a real emotional charge to her scenes.

The choreography is stunning, the ensemble working with each other to bring sometimes nuanced and touching moments to life and other times big, bold, colourful showstoppers. An example of the latter is an epic Pat Benetar 1980s aerobics number. Hannah-Jane Fox as Twiggy’s mother is moving and delightful throughout, but especially in this number.

This is a nostalgic and swinging show which highlights the music and fashion of London in the late sixties told through the story of an iconic and inspirational woman. It is tender, empowering and entertaining.

Close Up: The Twiggy Musical is at Menier Chocolate Factory until 18 November

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan




From This Author - Alice Cope

Alice Cope has been a theatre lover from a young age and is now writing for Broadway World as a Bristol and West End based theatre critic.... Alice Cope">(read more about this author)

