Review: CEILIDH, Shoreditch Town Hall

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The original meaning of the word ‘cèilidh’ is ‘companion’, and the event itself has developed into one of the most recognisable kinds of Scottish gatherings with its traditional music and dance. It feels apt, then, that the core idea of a cèilidh has now been fleshed out and transformed into a musical unlike anything else out there.

Written by powerhouse duo Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie (known together as Noisemaker), it is directed and choreographed by Oh, Mary! director Sam Pinkleton - and features a cast of actor-musicians led by Gilmour himself. It first introduces the concept of the cèilidh, and how it’s shaped by those who pass it down through the generations, before telling the story of how Ramsay (played by Gilmour) came to follow in his father Leo’s footsteps to become a caller.

The cast of Ceilidh

There are also plenty of opportunities for the audience to get involved. Anyone who chooses to sit downstairs around the hall floor can go and join the cast when invited at various points in the show; these moments are clearly signposted, and the great thing is that there is no obligation to join in if you don’t want to - you may just want the atmosphere of sitting downstairs without testing out your dance skills (or lack of). At no point is anyone pressured to dance - if anything, the press night crowd almost needed encouraging to stay seated as the dancefloor became overcrowded on every occasion.

It must be difficult to plan for audience involvement, but judging by this crowd the show may need to find larger spaces to accommodate everyone who wants to dance - as they don’t want to turn away enthusiastic volunteers. I would suggest, however, that if you’re certain you won’t want to join in, sitting upstairs is probably the best choice; once the floor becomes crowded it will still allow you to see what’s going on - whether you want to sit in admiration of other audience members’ bravery, or judgement at their inability to remember the steps (I would advise doing the former).

The cast of Ceilidh

There is so much joy in this show, whether you join in or are there as a spectator, that the steadily growing poignancy really creeps up on you, and the emotional beats seem to hit you out of nowhere. Leo taking Ramsay by surprise with his automatic acceptance and active inclusivity is one such moment, especially its message that tradition shouldn’t be rigid and exclude people - it should welcome everyone in. But it’s the power of song and dance in settling an old man in the audience which is the real gut punch; this beautifully sad, yet hopeful, moment brings the whole room together as one.

As brilliant as both the writing and musicianship are, what really makes Ceilidh come alive is the enthusiastic and multi-talented company. Laura Lovermore and Charlie West make an hilarious double act as Yvonne and Fiddles - the first dance at their wedding has to be seen to be believed. Star Penders has incredible comic timing, and David Rankine leads the cast and audience alike in his role as caller Leo. Scott Gilmour guides us through both a cèilidh and his character’s own family history with aplomb, managing to amuse and move the audience in equal measure.

This authentically Scottish show is riding a wave of hype following its runs in America and at Pitlochry - and it well and truly lives up to it. Ceilidh deserves to be a phenomenon, and the next theatre trip in your diary.

Ceilidh runs at Shoreditch Town Hall until 13 November

Photo credit: Luke Dyson

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