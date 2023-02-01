Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: BILL'S 44TH, Barbican Theatre

Review: BILL'S 44TH, Barbican Theatre

A poignant tale of loneliness, introspection and a dancing carrot stick.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Review: BILL'S 44TH, Barbican Theatre Coming to the Barbican Centre as part of this year's London International Mime Festival, Bill's 44th is a poignant tale of loneliness, introspection and drunken hallucinations with nods to A Christmas Carol, Waiting For Godot and The Nutcracker. American puppeteers Dorothy James and Andy Manjuck bring the paunchy middle-aged birthday boy to life with James holding his torso and providing his right arm, Manjuck his head and left arm.

Things start well. We meet Bill in his sparse flat in which he lives by himself. While he awaits his guests, he puts out the crudites, pumps up the balloons and spikes the punch with enough booze to get a mountain gorilla drunk. Then he sits and waits. And waits. After a while, frustration turns to boredom and he ends up drawing smiley faces onto a carrot and the balloons as he liberally lubricates himself from the punch bowl. Bill drinks a bit too much and nods off; sometime later, he is woken by a ringing doorbell. He opens up to find himself face to face with a six-foot dancing carrot stick (Jon Riddleberger) and that's when the fun really starts.

Although the palpable sense of emotional and physical isolation inherent in Bill's 44th may seem to have been derived from the pandemic, the show was actually conceived back in 2016. What started as a five-minute slam-piece for a New York puppet festival earned a grant from the Jim Henson Foundation and became a full-length piece in 2020 before adding an extra puppeteer and debuting in 2021. This rocky road may account for some of the tonal jumps during the 55-minute running time but, ultimately, this hangs together well all things considered.

Eamon Fogarty's jazzy score provides impressive dramatic heft as it saunters between the initial laid back grooves to the more engaging and jaunty melodies of the dream sequences. One particular example of the latter sees a smaller, much younger version of Bill emerge from an exploding TV. We watch him grow through the lens of his birthdays: the gifts go from a toy plane to a watch, the physical settings from family parties to bringing a cake to the office and being cheered (or not) by colleagues. The hair on his bonce disappears and, perhaps by way of compensation, mini-Bill gains a tinier version of the hefty pornstar 'tache worn with aplomb by his larger self. Through the prism of this "Bill of birthdays past", our central character comes to terms with his current predicament and embraces his remembrances and his life with renewed vigour.

James and Manjuck are skilful puppeteers who use this tale of miserable solitude to create a real sense of connection with and between those in the room. Even when watching the wilder elements of Bill's booze-fuelled nightmare or seeing him marinate in his pathos-filled world, it is hard not to feel empathy for his situation.

He is perhaps emblematic of a wider social malaise where many elderly (and not so elderly) folk, for one reason or another, feel cut off from society. This is even more relevant in the current cost of living crisis with plenty of older folk having less and less money to spend on socialising. If you have time to befriend someone who would appreciate some conversation, either over the phone or in person, there are a number of charity-run schemes that could do with your help (for example, the one run by Age UK). An hour of your time could make someone's day.

Bill's 44th continues at the Barbican Centre until Saturday 4 February.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine




Oldham Coliseum Cancels all Shows Due to ACE Funding Cuts Photo
Oldham Coliseum Cancels all Shows Due to ACE Funding Cuts
Oldham Coliseum Theatre is cancelling all forthcoming events from Sunday 26 March 2023, including the Spring Summer programme and the 2023-24 pantomime Sleeping Beauty, citing unsustainable financial conditions.
Review: LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS, Harold Pinter Theatre Photo
Review: LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS, Harold Pinter Theatre
First performed in 2015, Sam Steiner’s Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons is an intriguing idea; a love story played out under a new law that restricts every person to 140 words a day. There is a lot of potential, but it remains an idea, not a fully-formed conclusion.
Review: WELCOME HOME, Soho Theatre Photo
Review: WELCOME HOME, Soho Theatre
Willy Hudson’s Welcome Home is described on the theatre website as a 'queer sci-fi epic' - and epic it truly is, in every sense of the word. In a neon green fever dream of a one man show, Hudson tackles gay coming of age and religious shame, all while creating a rock concert meets gay club atmosphere on the Soho Theatre main stage.
Save up to 33% on THE CHOIR OF MAN at the Arts Theatre Photo
Save up to 33% on THE CHOIR OF MAN at the Arts Theatre
The Olivier nominated, worldwide smash hit is returning to the West End!

From This Author - Franco Milazzo

The Daily Beast were kind enough to call me "a man with an encyclopedic knowledge of the city’s underground culture" and who am I to disagree? If you have or know of a show which is... (read more about this author)


Review: BILL'S 44TH, Barbican TheatreReview: BILL'S 44TH, Barbican Theatre
February 1, 2023

A party where no guests turns up. A punch bowl spiked with enough booze to get a mountain gorilla drunk. And a dancing carrot stick. Welcome to Bill's 44th birthday.
Review: TITS & TEETH: A RETROSPECTIVE OF A DAZZLING CAREER, Shoreditch Town HallReview: TITS & TEETH: A RETROSPECTIVE OF A DAZZLING CAREER, Shoreditch Town Hall
January 27, 2023

Quite why there aren’t more boundary-pushing, avant-garde, drag-slash-dance troupes around that appropriate film, TV and music to bring us satirically twisted versions of real-life and fictional historical figures, I really have no idea. So let’s treasure the ones that are around, eh?
Review: FAMOUS PUPPET DEATH SCENES, Barbican TheatreReview: FAMOUS PUPPET DEATH SCENES, Barbican Theatre
January 25, 2023

Slashed, smashed, squished, shot, stabbed and splatted: these are only some of the ways that Canadian company The Old Trout Puppet Workshop kill off their creations in the pitch-black Famous Puppet Death Scenes, making its London premiere at The Barbican as part of this year's London International Mime Festival.
Review: THE NATURE OF FORGETTING, Shoreditch Town HallReview: THE NATURE OF FORGETTING, Shoreditch Town Hall
January 24, 2023

Part of this year’s London International Mime Festival, The Nature of Forgetting from Theatre Re dynamically tackles the topic of memory and what we do – and don’t – recall.
Review: WE DIDN'T COME TO HELL FOR THE CROISSANTS, Riverside StudiosReview: WE DIDN'T COME TO HELL FOR THE CROISSANTS, Riverside Studios
January 20, 2023

South African performance artist Jemma Kahn and her seven kamishibai stories both start off appearing quite ordinary before revealing remarkable levels of sex, violence and all manner of delightfully sordid behaviour.
share