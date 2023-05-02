Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Announces Full Cast And Creative Team For EVERY LEAF A HALLELUJAH

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

Booker Prize-winner Ben Okri's new fairytale Â invites children aged 4+ and their families into an enchanted world of endangered trees.

May. 02, 2023 Â 

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre today announces full cast and creative team for the brand new adaptation of Ben Okri's Every Leaf A Hallelujah, adapted and directed by Chinonyerem Odimba (22 May - 10 June, press performance 25 May, 11am).

The full cast includes Hannah Akhalu (Jack V Giant) as Mangoshi, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah (The Color Purple, Waitress West End) as Mummy, Florence Odumosu (2:22 A Ghost Story at Lyric and Criterion Theatres) as Boabab Tree, and Fred Smiley (The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots UK Tour) as Daddy.

Completing the creative team alongside Chinonyerem Odimba (Adaptor & Director) is Heather Basten (Casting Director), Ewa Dina (Associate Director), Ingrid Mackinnon (Movement Director & Season Associate - Intimacy Support), Khadija Raza (Designer), Riwa Saab (Sound Designer), Abdul Shyllon (Voice & Singing Director) and Sura Susso (Composer, Musical Director & Musician).

Booker Prize-winner Ben Okri's new fairytale, Every Leaf A Hallelujah invites children aged 4+ and their families into an enchanted world of extraordinary endangered trees. Commissioned by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, this 45-minute show plays during the day on the theatre lawn. All you'll need is a blanket to sit on and an open heart.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's 2023 season also includes Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's musical Once On This Island (10 May - 10 June), directed by Ola Ince. Robin Hood: The Legend. Re-written (17 June - 22 July) written by Carl Grose and commissioned by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre with direction by Melly Still. The Tempest re-imagined for everyone aged six and over (30 June - 22 July), revised and directed by Jennifer Tang in a co-production with the Unicorn Theatre. Musical La Cage aux Folles (29 July - 16 September), directed by Artistic Director Timothy Sheader with a book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, and based on the play by Jean Poiret. Finally, this summer, Nicoll Entertainment's Dinosaur World Live (11 August - 3 September) returns to the Open Air Theatre, written and directed by Derek Bond.

Tickets for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 2023 are on sale: www.openairtheatre.com.




