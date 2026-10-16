Raymond Gubbay Christmas Season to Return Across UK Venues

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The Raymond Gubbay Christmas Season will return this winter with a series of concerts in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

The annual concert series features a range of seasonal programming, including orchestral and choral performances, candlelit carols, festive singalongs, film scores and big-band music.

This year's concerts will take place at London's Barbican Hall, Cadogan Hall and Royal Festival Hall, Birmingham's Symphony Hall, Manchester's Bridgewater Hall and Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall, with performances running from November through the New Year.

Highlights include Christmas with Sir Karl Jenkins in Birmingham, Manchester and London, Christmas with King's College Choir, Candlelit Carols and Christmas Carol Singalong.

The program will continue after Christmas with performances by The Glenn Miller Orchestra, The Best of John Williams, The Music of Zimmer vs Williams and New Year's Day Proms. Classical Spectacular will also be presented in Birmingham, Manchester and London.

The Raymond Gubbay Christmas Season will feature 22 concerts across the four cities, offering a range of classical, choral and popular music performances throughout the holiday period.

BIRMINGHAM – SYMPHONY HALL

Saturday 14 November 2026 – Classical Spectacular

Sunday 20 December 2026 – Christmas with Sir Karl Jenkins

Sunday 27 December 2026 – The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Wednesday 30 December 2026 – The Music of Zimmer vs Williams

MANCHESTER – THE BRIDGEWATER HALL

Sunday 22 November 2026 – Classical Spectacular

Tuesday 22 December 2026 – Christmas with Sir Karl Jenkins

Wednesday 23 December 2026 – Christmas Carol Singalong

Sunday 27 December 2026 – The Music of Zimmer vs Williams

Monday 28 December 2026 – The Glenn Miller Orchestra

GLASGOW – ROYAL CONCERT HALL

Tuesday 29 December 2026 – The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Wednesday 30 December 2026 – The Music of Zimmer vs Williams

LONDON

Saturday 19 December 2026 – Christmas Carol Singalong – Barbican Hall

Monday 21 December 2026 – Christmas with King’s College Choir – Barbican Hall

Tuesday 22 December 2026 – Candlelit Carols – Barbican Hall

Wednesday 23 December 2026 – Christmas with Sir Karl Jenkins – Barbican Hall

Wednesday 23 December 2026 – Candlelit Carols – Cadogan Hall

Thursday 24 December 2026 – Candlelit Carols – Cadogan Hall

Monday 28 December 2026 – The Best of John Williams – Barbican Hall

Wednesday 30 December 2026 – The Glenn Miller Orchestra – Barbican Hall

Thursday 31 December 2026 – The Music of Zimmer vs Williams – Barbican Hall

Friday 1 January 2027 – New Year’s Day Proms – Barbican Hall

Saturday 9 January 2027 – Classical Spectacular – Royal Festival Hall

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