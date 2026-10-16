Raymond Gubbay Christmas Season to Return Across UK Venues
Concerts will span venues including Barbican Hall, Royal Festival Hall and Symphony Hall with performances of carols, orchestral works and big-band classics.
The Raymond Gubbay Christmas Season will return this winter with a series of concerts in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.
The annual concert series features a range of seasonal programming, including orchestral and choral performances, candlelit carols, festive singalongs, film scores and big-band music.
This year's concerts will take place at London's Barbican Hall, Cadogan Hall and Royal Festival Hall, Birmingham's Symphony Hall, Manchester's Bridgewater Hall and Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall, with performances running from November through the New Year.
Highlights include Christmas with Sir Karl Jenkins in Birmingham, Manchester and London, Christmas with King's College Choir, Candlelit Carols and Christmas Carol Singalong.
The program will continue after Christmas with performances by The Glenn Miller Orchestra, The Best of John Williams, The Music of Zimmer vs Williams and New Year's Day Proms. Classical Spectacular will also be presented in Birmingham, Manchester and London.
The Raymond Gubbay Christmas Season will feature 22 concerts across the four cities, offering a range of classical, choral and popular music performances throughout the holiday period.
BIRMINGHAM – SYMPHONY HALL
- Saturday 14 November 2026 – Classical Spectacular
- Sunday 20 December 2026 – Christmas with Sir Karl Jenkins
- Sunday 27 December 2026 – The Glenn Miller Orchestra
- Wednesday 30 December 2026 – The Music of Zimmer vs Williams
MANCHESTER – THE BRIDGEWATER HALL
- Sunday 22 November 2026 – Classical Spectacular
- Tuesday 22 December 2026 – Christmas with Sir Karl Jenkins
- Wednesday 23 December 2026 – Christmas Carol Singalong
- Sunday 27 December 2026 – The Music of Zimmer vs Williams
- Monday 28 December 2026 – The Glenn Miller Orchestra
GLASGOW – ROYAL CONCERT HALL
- Tuesday 29 December 2026 – The Glenn Miller Orchestra
- Wednesday 30 December 2026 – The Music of Zimmer vs Williams
LONDON
- Saturday 19 December 2026 – Christmas Carol Singalong – Barbican Hall
- Monday 21 December 2026 – Christmas with King’s College Choir – Barbican Hall
- Tuesday 22 December 2026 – Candlelit Carols – Barbican Hall
- Wednesday 23 December 2026 – Christmas with Sir Karl Jenkins – Barbican Hall
- Wednesday 23 December 2026 – Candlelit Carols – Cadogan Hall
- Thursday 24 December 2026 – Candlelit Carols – Cadogan Hall
- Monday 28 December 2026 – The Best of John Williams – Barbican Hall
- Wednesday 30 December 2026 – The Glenn Miller Orchestra – Barbican Hall
- Thursday 31 December 2026 – The Music of Zimmer vs Williams – Barbican Hall
- Friday 1 January 2027 – New Year’s Day Proms – Barbican Hall
- Saturday 9 January 2027 – Classical Spectacular – Royal Festival Hall
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