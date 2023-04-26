Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ramps on the Moon Launches Podcast About Disability Equality in Theatre

Host Michèle Taylor MBE will be in conversation about the past, current and future realities of disability equality in theatre

Apr. 26, 2023  
Ramps on the Moon Launches Podcast About Disability Equality in Theatre

Ramps on the Moon is changing the arts and culture sector by elevating the presence of deaf and disabled people into the heart of theatre, on and off stage. Michèle Taylor, Director for Change, co-founder of Ramps on the Moon and UK leader on Disability Equality, has launched her first podcast series where she delves deep into mainstream theatre to discover what the realities are now, and what the future holds for disability equality in the arts.

Michèle talks to industry guests about their personal experiences as well as their organisational learning. The conversation is open and honest as guests reveal their own journeys - their triumphs, learning, failures and what it means to change a company's culture around ableism.

The first three episodes of the Ramps on the Moon podcast are now available to stream for free via their website, with transcripts included: https://rampsonthemoon.co.uk/podcast/.

Ramps on the Moon podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Alexa and other smart speakers and smart TVs. Further episodes will be released over the coming months. Season Two is already in the making!

Episode 1: Michèle and guest Sarah Holmes (former Chief Executive of the New Wolsey Theatre and co-founder of Ramps on the Moon) reveal the stories behind the inception of Ramps, from their first ideas to 'Changing the World!'.

Episode 2: How do you start making it happen? With Dan Bates (Executive Director of Bradford City of Culture 2025 and former Chief Executive of Sheffield Theatres).

Episode 3: Making Work - The Artistic Side with Amy Leach (Deputy Artistic Director of Leeds Playhouse).

The Ramps on the Moon podcast is produced and managed by Podtalk.co.uk.

Michèle Taylor is a disability equality trainer and consultant who set up her own business in 1992 to work with arts and other cultural organisations. She has seen immense change across the sector in that time, and is still impatient for more. Michèle said: "It's time to focus on anti-ableism: recognising that as disabled people, we are no longer satisfied with being granted access into an essentially ableist sector. I am proud of the Ramps on the Moon partners for the work they have done to reflect on their own structures and processes, and to share their learning."

Ramps on the Moon launched in 2015 as a collaborative consortium of six National Portfolio Organisation theatres funded by Arts Council England. Its prime directive was to enrich the stories they tell and the way they tell them by elevating the presences of deaf and disabled people on and off stage. The consortium of founding partners was made up of: Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Nottingham Playhouse, Leeds Playhouse, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and Sheffield Theatres as well as two associate partners Wiltshire Creative and Regional Theatre Young Directors Scheme. Graeae Theatre Company was a strategic partner until May 2021. Ramps on the Moon steered founding partners to make lasting organisational change, enabling them to embed the values and culture of disability equality into every part of a Working Theatre. It also supported and financed major award-winning productions which reflected society back at itself, educated audiences on what to expect, and gave them the permission to take risks. Ramps on the Moon continues to share learnings amongst these founding partners who together have created a legacy for future partners. Stepping into its next exciting stage, Ramps on the Moon is inviting new partners to join them collectively - to make real and lasting change in their organisations.

For more information, visit: https://rampsonthemoon.co.uk.



Georgina Onuorah Will Play Dorothy in THE WIZARD OF OZ at The London Palladium This Summer Photo
Georgina Onuorah Will Play Dorothy in THE WIZARD OF OZ at The London Palladium This Summer
Georgina Onuorah will play the lead role of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz this summer. Georgina is currently playing Ado Annie in the critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning production of Oklahoma! (Wyndham's Theatre).
ELF THE MUSICAL Will Return to The Dominion Theatre in November Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL Will Return to The Dominion Theatre in November
Due to popular demand, ELF the smash hit musical returns to London's Dominion Theatre for a second consecutive year to play a strictly limited season from 15 November 2023 until 6 January 2024. After a seven-year absence from the West End, ELF's 2022 sold-out run at the Dominion was further proof of the production's public and critical success.
The Royal Opera House Reveals 2023/24 Season Photo
The Royal Opera House Reveals 2023/24 Season
The Royal Opera House has announced its 2023/24 Season, unveiling a bold programme of thrilling new work, UK premieres and much-loved revivals, alongside the biggest national learning programme in our history, exciting new regional partnerships, and a host of daytime events, behind the scenes tours, exhibitions and artistic Insights at our home in the heart of Covent Garden. 
Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £66 for ASPECTS OF LOVE Photo
Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £66 for ASPECTS OF LOVE
‘Nothing in the world will ever be the same’ 34 years after having starred in the original West End production, Michael Ball returns to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated musical Aspects of Love at the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season, this time playing the role of George. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Sir Antonio Pappano: Conducting the King's Coronation is a 'Daunting Job'Sir Antonio Pappano: Conducting the King's Coronation is a 'Daunting Job'
April 26, 2023

Sir Antonio Pappano has said that conducting King Charles III's coronation service at Westminster Abbey, is 'going to be an absolutely daunting job.'
Beverley Knight and Jamie Cullum Awarded Honorary Membership of the Royal Academy of MusicBeverley Knight and Jamie Cullum Awarded Honorary Membership of the Royal Academy of Music
April 26, 2023

The Royal Academy of Music has announced the list of musicians and educators on whom honours will be conferred at its 2023 Graduation Ceremony.
Ramps on the Moon Launches Podcast About Disability Equality in TheatreRamps on the Moon Launches Podcast About Disability Equality in Theatre
April 26, 2023

Michèle Taylor, Director for Change, co-founder of Ramps on the Moon and UK leader on Disability Equality, has launched her first podcast series where she delves deep into mainstream theatre to discover what the realities are now, and what the future holds for disability equality in the arts.
Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £66 for ASPECTS OF LOVEBest of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £66 for ASPECTS OF LOVE
April 26, 2023

‘Nothing in the world will ever be the same’ 34 years after having starred in the original West End production, Michael Ball returns to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated musical Aspects of Love at the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season, this time playing the role of George. 
Stella Kanu Appointed Chief Executive of Shakespeare's GlobeStella Kanu Appointed Chief Executive of Shakespeare's Globe
April 26, 2023

Shakespeare's Globe has appointed Stella Kanu as Chief Executive. Stella brings over 30 years of experience working in the theatre, festival, and cultural sectors, and is currently Executive Director at LIFT (London International Festival of Theatre), leading the strategic strands of the business and executive producing of the biennial-festival.
share