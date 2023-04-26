Ramps on the Moon Launches Podcast About Disability Equality in Theatre

Ramps on the Moon is changing the arts and culture sector by elevating the presence of deaf and disabled people into the heart of theatre, on and off stage. Michèle Taylor, Director for Change, co-founder of Ramps on the Moon and UK leader on Disability Equality, has launched her first podcast series where she delves deep into mainstream theatre to discover what the realities are now, and what the future holds for disability equality in the arts.

Michèle talks to industry guests about their personal experiences as well as their organisational learning. The conversation is open and honest as guests reveal their own journeys - their triumphs, learning, failures and what it means to change a company's culture around ableism.

The first three episodes of the Ramps on the Moon podcast are now available to stream for free via their website, with transcripts included: https://rampsonthemoon.co.uk/podcast/.

Ramps on the Moon podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Alexa and other smart speakers and smart TVs. Further episodes will be released over the coming months. Season Two is already in the making!

Episode 1: Michèle and guest Sarah Holmes (former Chief Executive of the New Wolsey Theatre and co-founder of Ramps on the Moon) reveal the stories behind the inception of Ramps, from their first ideas to 'Changing the World!'.

Episode 2: How do you start making it happen? With Dan Bates (Executive Director of Bradford City of Culture 2025 and former Chief Executive of Sheffield Theatres).

Episode 3: Making Work - The Artistic Side with Amy Leach (Deputy Artistic Director of Leeds Playhouse).

The Ramps on the Moon podcast is produced and managed by Podtalk.co.uk.

Michèle Taylor is a disability equality trainer and consultant who set up her own business in 1992 to work with arts and other cultural organisations. She has seen immense change across the sector in that time, and is still impatient for more. Michèle said: "It's time to focus on anti-ableism: recognising that as disabled people, we are no longer satisfied with being granted access into an essentially ableist sector. I am proud of the Ramps on the Moon partners for the work they have done to reflect on their own structures and processes, and to share their learning."

Ramps on the Moon launched in 2015 as a collaborative consortium of six National Portfolio Organisation theatres funded by Arts Council England. Its prime directive was to enrich the stories they tell and the way they tell them by elevating the presences of deaf and disabled people on and off stage. The consortium of founding partners was made up of: Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Nottingham Playhouse, Leeds Playhouse, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and Sheffield Theatres as well as two associate partners Wiltshire Creative and Regional Theatre Young Directors Scheme. Graeae Theatre Company was a strategic partner until May 2021. Ramps on the Moon steered founding partners to make lasting organisational change, enabling them to embed the values and culture of disability equality into every part of a Working Theatre. It also supported and financed major award-winning productions which reflected society back at itself, educated audiences on what to expect, and gave them the permission to take risks. Ramps on the Moon continues to share learnings amongst these founding partners who together have created a legacy for future partners. Stepping into its next exciting stage, Ramps on the Moon is inviting new partners to join them collectively - to make real and lasting change in their organisations.

For more information, visit: https://rampsonthemoon.co.uk.