RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Copper Topp Joins THE WIZARD OF OZ Pantomime

The enchanting world of pantomime is about to get a dash of fabulousness as RuPaul's Drag Race sensation, Copper Topp, takes on the iconic role of Glinda the Good Witch in this year's pantomime, 'The Wizard of Oz,' at The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering.

Copper Topp is best known for appearing in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4.

Copper Topp shared their excitement, saying, "I’m so excited to play Glinda in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering. Pantomime has a very special place in my heart, and funnily enough, ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ was the first show I ever saw as a child (and what got me into the performing arts!!!). Full circle moment! I’m looking forward to meeting you all and making this Christmas the best one yet!"

Daniel Bell, Producer & Director for the pantomime said ‘Copper Topp’s captivating stage presence, combined with their mesmerizing charisma, promises to bring a whole new level of magic to the beloved classic tale.’

'The Wizard of Oz' is a timeless story that has touched the hearts of audiences for generations. It follows the adventures of Dorothy, Toto, and their friends as they journey through the magical land of Oz in search of the Wizard. Along the way, they encounter enchanting characters, wicked witches, and, of course, the benevolent Glinda, whose iconic bubble entrance is sure to be a showstopper with Copper Topp in the role.

The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering is renowned for its outstanding productions and commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment to the community. With Copper Topp taking center stage as Glinda, this year's pantomime promises to be a highlight of the season!

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of 'The Wizard of Oz' with Copper Topp as Glinda at The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering. Tickets are available now, and this spectacular pantomime is expected to sell out quickly.