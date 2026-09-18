RENT to Offer Day Seat Ticketing for Preview Performances

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Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical Rent, at The Tom Stoppard Theatre, has announced a day seat ticketing initiative for the upcoming preview performances.

100 tickets in the stalls will be released for £20 each for the first preview performance on Saturday 26 September, echoing the musical’s pioneering Broadway rush policy, which famously offered $20 front-row tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. The tickets will only be available to purchase in person at The Tom Stoppard Theatre’s Box Office from 12.00noon on the day. Tickets are limited to two per person.

In celebration of the musical’s 30th anniversary, for all other preview performances until 7 October, front-row seats will be available to purchase for £30 each, in person at the Box Office from 10.30am on the day.

For all future performances from Friday 9 October a digital lottery for day seats will be launched, with further details to be announced.

The production stars Gaten Matarazzo as Mark, Travis Ross as Roger, Alexa Lopez as Mimi, Billy Nevers as Collins, Lazy Violet as Maureen, Olivier Award nominee Danielle Fiamanya as Joanne, Jeevan Braich as Angel and Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Benny.

The cast is completed by Baylie Carson, Laura Delany, Ryesha Higgs, Montoya Holloway-Johnson, Rhys Hopkins, Shem Omari James, Hannah Macpherson, TJ Matara-Holloway, Ryan Nixon, Leah Vassell, James Wilkinson-Jones and Kevin Yates.

Celebrating 30 years since the musical premiered on Broadway, Rent will begin performances at the Tom Stoppard Theatre on 26 September 2026 with an opening night on 8 October 2026. The production is booking until 27 March 2027.

Set in New York's East Village, Rent follows a group of young artists, musicians and friends, navigating love, ambition and creativity while trying to build lives on their own terms. Inspired by Puccini's La Bohème, this iconic musical captures the joy, uncertainty and resilience of a generation determined to make every moment count. Featuring an unforgettable score and a story that continues to resonate, Rent is a powerful celebration of community, connection and a call to live every minute as if it were your last. No day but today.

Rent has music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson. It is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves. Set design is by David Woodhead, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Howard Hudson, audio production and sound design by Paul Gatehouse, video design and cinematography by George Reeve and Nathan Amzi, make-up and hair design by Jackie Saundercock, UK Casting by Pearson Casting CSA, CDG, CDA and US Casting by Jim Carnahan CSA. The musical supervisor and orchestrator is Bill Sherman and the musical director and associate musical supervisor is Katy Richardson, the intimacy director is Asha Jennings-Grant, the associate director is Priya Patel Appleby and the dialect coach is Joe Trill.

This production of Rent will be produced in the West End by Chris Harper Productions, Sonia Friedman Productions, Winkler & Smalberg and Julie Larson in association with the Hope Mill Theatre.

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