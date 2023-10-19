REHAB THE MUSICAL Will Transfer to the West End

REHAB THE MUSICAL Will Transfer to the West End

Following a frenzied, sold-out and critically-lauded 2022 run at the Playground Theatre, Rehab, the exceptionally-funny, darkly-comic musical, is ready, once again, to sweep you up on an emotional journey through the soaring highs, and tragic lows, of the ‘guests' of the Glade Rehab Centre – this time at an exciting new venue, Neon 194, 194 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1J 9LN from January 12, 2024.

Press night: Wednesday 17 January at 7.30pm

It's 1999 and jaded 26-year-old pop star, Kid Pop, finds himself in court after being caught red- handed in a drug fuelled tabloid sting. An understanding judge gives Kid the choice between jail time or a rehabilitation centre for six weeks. It's a no-brainer for Kid: rehab will be a holiday. But how could he have got it so wrong?

A very funny musical about a very serious topic, Rehab deals with the subject of addition and mental health with warmth, humour and heart, written by people who understand it from the inside out.

Written by Grant Black, Murray Lachlan Young and Elliot Davis and starring Keith Allen (Comic Strip Presents, The Pembrokeshire Murders), Christian Maynard (Miss Saigon, & Juliet), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six) and Jodie Steele (Heathers The Musical), with soul diva Mica Paris – no introduction necessary – Rehab balances hilarious comedy with heart-breaking truth, a stunning musical score brilliantly accompanying a timeless story – that of striving to change our lives for the better, one day at a time.

The cast also includes: John Barr (Rehab, Playground Theatre), Carly Burns (Blood Brothers), Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools and Horses the Musical and Ian McKellen's Mother Goose), Ben Mabberley (Hollyoaks, Tarantino Live!), Simon Shorten (Les Miserables, Matilda) and Rebecca Thornhill (Mama Rose in Gypsy at The Mill at Sonning - Best Musical 2023 UK Theatre Awards).

Creative team:
Director & Choreographer Gary Lloyd
Set Designer Simon Kenny
Musical Supervisor & Arranger Katy Richardson
Costume Designer Rob Jones
Lighting Designer Tim Oliver
Sound Designer Chris Whybrow
Orchestrator and Music Copyist Jude Obermüller
Casting Director Anne Vosser
Assistant Director/Choreographer and Resident Director Alex Codd

Producer Clive Black
Co-Producers Don Black & Nicola Martin
Associate Producer Jane Savidge
Assistant Producer & General Manager for Blacklist Entertainment Jayne Meegan
General Manager Manager Peter Huntley and Callum Runciman for Smart Entertainment




