REBELLIOUS BODIES BUTOH FESTIVAL to Open at The Place

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rebellious Bodies Butoh Festival 2026 will bring five Japanese butoh artists to The Place on 13 and 14 November. Friday's An Evening of Butoh Performance features four short works, followed on Saturday by Mother Forest, a striking, once-in-a-lifetime ensemble piece in homage to Kazuo Ohno. It is led by the legendary Mitsuyo Uesugi, who trained and performed alongside Ohno for decades and returns to The Place 46 years after she first danced there on his European tour.

Mitsuyo Uesugi will be joined by Makiko Takamatsu, Seiji Tanaka and the duo MUTSUMINEIRO, who bring three generations of butoh lineage together on one stage.

Between 16 October and 12 November, the festival also screens all three films of Ohno's Mr. O trilogy at venues across London. The final film, Mr. O's Book of the Dead, will be followed by a talk with Uesugi, who took part in it 50 years ago.

Trailer:

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 13 Hrs 43 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming